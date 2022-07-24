Grace Jones collaborates on song for Beyonce’s new album.. despite calling her out for copying her

Fans of pop superstar Beyoncé are counting down the days and hours until she releases her highly anticipated seventh solo studio album, titled Renaissance.

And while the new record, which has been six years in the making, will be released on Friday, July 29, a list of contributors has already been made public.

One of the artists who worked on one of the songs with the Queen Bey may surprise some of her most loyal fans: Grace Jones, as reported by the mirror.

I didn’t see that coming! Grace Jones, 74, is featured on Beyoncé’s new studio album, Renaissance, despite calling out her and other female pop artists for trying to “be like me.” Beyoncé was one of the female performers mentioned in Grace Jones’ autobiography

The 74-year-old Slave To The Rhythm singer, model and actress can be seen on a track called Move.

Her inclusion on the album might be a bit of a head scratcher as the Jamaican-born star had some critical words about a bevy of female pop stars, including Beyoncé, who have had wildly successful careers in music.

In her autobiography I’ll Never Write My Memoirs (2015), Jones commented on the state of popular music by writing, “Trends come along and people say, ‘Follow that trend.” There are a lot of them right now: “Be like Sasha Fierce (Beyonce). Be like Miley Cyrus. Be like Rihanna. Be like Lady Gaga. Be like Rita Ora and Sia. Be like Madonna.”

Influential: Jones, 74, first gained recognition as part of the New York City scene during the Studio 54 disco era of the late 1970s; she is pictured in Studio 54 with Egon Von Furstenberg in 1978

It’s at this point that Jones called out to all those performers: “I cannot be like them, except to the extent that they are already like me.”

She continued, “I’ve been so copied by those people who made fortunes that people think I’m so rich. But I did things for the excitement, the audacity, the fact that it was new, not for the money, and too often I was the first, not the beneficiary.’

Despite the slight, Jones was asked to collaborate on the song Move, which is track 10 of Renaissance.

The music video for the album’s lead single, Break My Soul, premiered on June 26 and draws prominently from 1990s house music, which was a common theme for pop artists in the 1990s.

The leading track contains a sample of Robin S’s 1990 song, Show Me Love. Since then it has become number one in Croatia, Israel, Lebanon, North Macedonia and South Africa. It also reached the Top 10 in the US, Australia, Canada, Greece, Ireland, Japan, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Innovators and imitators: “I’ve been so copied by those people who made fortunes that people think I’m so rich,” Jones said of female pop stars in her autobiography. “But I did things for the excitement, the audacity, the fact that it was new, not for the money, and too often I was the first, not the beneficiary”; seen in 1983

In an interview with British VogueBeyoncé called the songs on Renaissance “her most ambitious musical project yet.”

Jones first gained recognition as part of the New York City scene during the Studio 54 disco era of the late 1970s.

In the eighties she switched to a more new wave sound, inspired by other genres such as reggae, funk, post-punk and pop music.

Coupled with her striking looks and fashionista leanings, Jones would later score Tp 40 hits with Private Life, Pull Up The Bumper, I’ve Seen That Face Before and Slave To The Rhythm.

Sh would also find success as an actress in the 1980s, starring in such films as Conan the Destroyer (1984) alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and the James Bond film A View to a Kill (1985), starring Roger Moore in what would become the fourteenth film. . in the 007 series.

Over the years and decades, many female artists have cited Jones as their source of inspiration, including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Annie Lennox, Lorde, and Beyoncé’s sister Solange.

Renaissance is scheduled for Friday, July 29.