Grace Hughes: Five year old girl found 12 days after she was allegedly abducted in Berrimah, Darwin

Grace Hughes, a five-year-old girl who has been missing for 12 days, has been found safe and sound.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Northern Territory Police released a statement saying they had found Grace and her mother Laura Hinks.

The pair had been missing since August 7 when Grace was allegedly abducted from the Berrimah area, in eastern Darwin.

The mother and daughter disappeared after an accompanied parental visit when Ms Hinks, 34, left an address on Hidden Valley Road at about 1 p.m.

Grace Hughes and her mother Laura Hinks, aka Laura Bolt (pictured) were found safe and sound on Friday.

Police say Grace is undergoing a medical check-up, but she is in good physical condition.

Her mother, Mrs. Hinks, is currently assisting the police with their investigation.

During the search for the missing girl, Senior Sergeant Northern Territory Detective Jon Beer said the group that took Grace “continued to spread ideologies and false information.”

Police have stepped up efforts to reunite the little girl (pictured) with her ‘legal guardian’ and will focus their efforts on those allegedly responsible

Just days after their disappearance, police called on individuals they believed were working to actively hide Grace.

The NT police announced on Saturday that they had charged a 50-year-old woman in connection with Grace’s disappearance.

She appeared in court in Darwin on Monday on charges of kidnapping a child under 16 and attempted kidnapping of a child under 16.

The woman refused to provide information to police to locate the girl and her mother.