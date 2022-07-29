Grace Evelyn: Model who smuggled cocaine ‘internally’ boasts she’s now like Paris Hilton

A model who tried to take cocaine “internally” to a concert compared herself to Paris Hilton as she apologizes for sharing an offensive meme.

Grace Evelyn escaped jail for carrying a small amount of cocaine wrapped in a condom in her genitals in May.

She provided Daily Mail Australia with a report of the moment she was detained and searched by the police, insisting she was a ‘nice girl’.

On Friday, Ms Evelyn joked online that she was entering the ‘Paris Hilton’ era of her life when she was inundated with media requests.

Meanwhile, perhaps as a sign of her newfound fame, she was forced to apologize after posting a meme by American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Instagram: “I’ll be honest…I’m a little disappointed.”

Police asked where Ms Evelyn (pictured) had kept the cocaine their dogs could smell – and had to tell them she had it ‘internally’

The model jokingly compared herself to Paris Hilton (pictured) after news broke that she received parole only for attempting to smuggle cocaine into a music festival

Perhaps a sign of her newfound fame, Mrs Evelyn (pictured right) was forced to apologize after a local Sydney newspaper found an ‘offensive’ story

Ms Evelyn admitted that the meme she used was of bad taste and has since deleted the post.

The 24-year-old business student publicly insisted she’s a “nice girl” after telling how she was waiting outside the exhibition hall on May 14 for a DJ MaRLo concert at Sydney Olympic Park around 9 p.m. when sniffer dogs started to bark her.

When the police asked to search Mrs. Evelyn outside, she began to cry.

Rather than join the revelers nearby and dance for the next three hours, she had to explain to the police that they wouldn’t find her forbidden stash with a tap.

Grace Evelyn laughed that she had entered her ‘Paris Hilton era’ during coverage of her concert ordeal (Photo: A social media post by Ms Evelyn)

Ms Evelyn has removed an offensive meme (pictured) from her account after trying to make a remorseful prank at her own expense

Evelyn confessed to police that she had a condom, tied off and containing a small amount of cocaine, hidden in her vagina, court documents said.

She told police that the illegal substance was intended to be shared between her and her friends and that she had only taken one ‘bump’ of cocaine herself so far.

During a search of a private room, Ms Evelyn showed the police the substance and told them she had paid $300 for it – the typical street value of 0.7 to one gram of cocaine.

According to records, she had 5.6 grams of cocaine, although it is unclear how much of the condom’s weight was counted in official recordings.

Police tactics have come under scrutiny after a photo emerged of passengers queuing for sniffer dogs for the Splendor in the Grass festival.

The 24-year-old said she just wanted to “have a little fun” and not an ordeal that would nearly end her career. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by the two men with her in the photo above

Mrs Evelyn (pictured) said she was searched by the police and made her cry on what should have been a party night

Her original job was to supply drugs – less than a commercial quantity.

Ms Evelyn – who was fined, escaped conviction and given a 12-month suspended sentence from a magistrate – told the Daily Mail Australia that the search was a terrible experience.

“I’ve never had any problems, I was very scared, so I said the wrong things,” she said.

‘I’m a nice girl, I never intended to deliver. It was really scary!

“I was so shaken up and I just wanted to do the right thing and be nice.”

Grace Evelyn (pictured) was on her way to enjoy a concert when police dogs sniffed a small and well-hidden condom and cocaine

The 24-year-old was waiting to take part in the concert at Sydney Olympic Park (pictured) when a small amount of cocaine fired sniffer dogs

Slater and Gordon and Redfern Legal Center filed a class action claim in the NSW Supreme Court last Friday, on behalf of patrons alleging they were subject to invasive searches at music festivals.

Samantha Lee, an attorney at Redfern Legal Center told the: ABC she wanted to see sweeping changes to laws that allow searches.

“Legislation still allows a child as young as 10 to be searched in New South Wales without either parent being present,” said Ms Lee.

“It still doesn’t clarify cavities and squatting and coughing.”

“It still allows the police to search without anyone present. So we don’t just want to see changes in internal policy, but also really important legislative changes.’

Young Greens initiative ‘Sniff Off’ also has cult following on Twitter and Facebook, where they post the whereabouts of police sniffer dogs.