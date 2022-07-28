Grace Evelyn, cocaine bust: Model breaks her silence on ‘internal’ coke smuggling

A model who smuggled cocaine “internally” into a music festival insists she’s a “nice girl” as she breaks her silence about the humiliating moment when she was caught and searched.

Grace Evelyn, a 24-year-old business student, was waiting outside the exhibition hall at about 9pm on May 14 for a DJ MaRLo concert in Sydney Olympic Park when sniffer dogs started barking around her.

When the police asked to search Mrs. Evelyn outside, she began to cry.

Rather than join the revelers nearby and dance for the next three hours, she had to explain to the police that they wouldn’t find her forbidden stash with a tap.

Evelyn confessed to police that she had a condom, tied off and containing a small amount of cocaine, hidden in her private parts, court documents said.

She told police that the illegal substance was intended to be shared between her and her friends and that she had only taken one ‘bump’ of cocaine herself so far.

During a search of a private room, Ms Evelyn showed the police the substance and told them she had paid $300 for it – the typical street value of 0.7 to one gram of cocaine.

According to records, she had 5.6 grams of cocaine, although it is unclear how much of the condom’s weight was counted in official recordings.

Her original job was to supply drugs – less than a commercial quantity.

Ms Evelyn – who was fined, escaped conviction and given a 12-month suspended sentence from a magistrate – told the Daily Mail Australia that the search was a terrible experience.

“I’ve never had any problems, I was very scared, so I said the wrong things,” she said.

‘I’m a nice girl, I never intended to deliver. It was really scary!

“I was so shaken up and I just wanted to do the right thing and be nice.

“Of course I wanted to have a little fun, I had a small amount and yes, I tried to hide it – like everyone else – but I got caught.

“It was all blown up and they really tried to f*** me for it.

“Their case was weak and the judge was so, so understanding and literally saw through it.

‘I’m having fun, but I’m busy with my studies and want to do well.’

The model thanked her criminal defense attorney and record boxer Ahmed Dib in the wake of the case.

As a result, sniffer dog police have come under fire for their heavy presence at the Gold Coast airport ahead of the recent Splendor in the Grass festival.

In 2019, Grace Poo was jailed for trying to smuggle a much larger amount of drugs into a music festival in the Olympic Park using similar means in 2018.

Sydney’s insatiable appetite for cocaine began in the roaring 1920s with the original King of the Cross, a glamorous ‘parasite in skirts’ and a peddler who snorted so much that her nose was ‘eaten away’.

Sydney’s love affair with cocaine has exploded over the past 20 years, with the city’s drug appetite becoming increasingly ‘insatiable’.

TV actors, models and wannabe gangsters posing on Instagram in bikinis or luxury cars showing their tattoos and gangster bling have been arrested, convicted and sent to prison.

The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics figures released this year showed a 12.5 percent increase in cocaine use and possession arrests over the five years to 2020, while drugs such as ecstasy had declined in popularity.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission suggests that the number of cocaine users in the country is “expanding”, with growing social acceptance of the drug.

Cocaine drug makers in South America see Australia as a lucrative market for major exports due to the high price – about $300 per gram – on the streets of Sydney.

NSW Police Secretary David Elliott has previously criticized the ‘cocaine culture’ which is especially prevalent in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.