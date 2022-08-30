Grace Elizabeth goes braless as she arrives in Venice ahead of the International Film Festival

<!–

Victoria’s Secret model Grace Elizabeth may be used to walking her stuff along some of the world’s most coveted runways.

But the 25-year-old made a stylish arrival in Venice on Tuesday, ahead of the 79th International Film Festival.

The American beauty showed off her model figure and went braless in a deep blue silk top as she joined a handful of stars in the city for the event.

Stylish arrival: Grace Elizabeth went braless in a slinky blue satin camisole and flared jeans when she arrived in Venice on Tuesday ahead of the International Film Festival

Grace was seen heading to a swanky cocktail party at the Darsena Excelsior hotel ahead of the festival’s opening gala on Wednesday.

Grace’s shirt had bold black silk details across the bust.

She paired the look with high-waisted flared jeans, which emphasized her slim figure.

Racy: The 25-year-old model made a stylish arrival in Venice on Tuesday ahead of the 79th International Film Festival

Legs eleven! She paired the look with high-waisted flared jeans, which emphasized her slim figure

She’s a natural: she refreshingly chose to show off her natural beauty with minimal makeup, including simple matte foundation and mascara lashings

The brunette paired the look with high heels and wore her short dark hair neatly straightened and out of her face.

Grace looked excited to be in Venice and join the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith and Julianne Moore in the city.

Just hours before the opening gala of the Film Festival on Wednesday, where the film White Noise will premiere, stars have been spotted in Venice.

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

Making an entrance: Grace seemed excited to be in Venice, joining the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith and Julianne Moore in the city

Grace, who recently walked the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, has made a name for herself in the modeling industry.

The stunner has appeared in campaigns for the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Estée Lauder and Guess.

She became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019.