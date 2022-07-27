Grab Waterpik’s bestselling water flosser on Amazon for $60 saving you 40% and improving oral health

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Even if you have a top-quality electric toothbrush, your teeth won’t look their best if you don’t floss.

Not everyone likes the feeling of using dental floss, but it is now cheaper than ever to improve your oral hygiene with an electric water flosser as the best seller price Waterpik Aquarius flosser has been reduced to $59.99. No obligations.

Reduced from $99.99 for a limited time only, it’s a great opportunity to pack a dentist-recommended device for less and leave your mouth fresh and healthy deep inside.

Struggling with the feeling of flossing even though your dentist recommends it? Make the process more enjoyable with an electric water flosser. Fill the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth and start flossing. It runs for 90 seconds and you can switch between 10 different speed settings for different levels of cleanliness and comfort. Store

Effective: The Waterpik flosser has 10 settings and is clinically proven to remove 99.9 percent of plaque from your teeth and gums

Bacteria can get trapped in the crevices close to the gums and multiply over time and the only way to remove it is by flossing. The bristles of a toothbrush cannot reach the smallest places next to the gums.

But the Waterpik flosser has 10 settings and is clinically proven to remove 99.9 percent of plaque from your teeth and gums and is 50 percent more effective than manual flossing.

And it’s dentist-approved, with the official seal of approval from the American Dental Association.

Easy to use: just fill the reservoir with warm water and turn it on. The Waterpik Aquarius can handle 22 oz of water for 90 seconds of continuous flossing

An Amazon shopper who is also a dentist explained, “I recommend these to my patients and with daily use I have seen a huge improvement in my patient’s oral health.

“Bacteria in the mouth can be linked to other health problems in your body and this little device keeps those mouth bacteria from colonizing and multiplying by flushing them out of their hiding places.”

The Waterpik Aquarius flosser has over 100,000 fine star reviews with other shoppers praising the ease of use and pleasant feel of the water jet.

It runs automatically for 90 seconds so you know you’re flossing for the recommended time, and it pauses every 30 seconds so you can move it around your mouth.

The Waterpik Aquarius flosser has 10 different speed settings, controlled by a rotary knob on the side. Switch from floss mode to massage mode for gum stimulation

There’s even an optional gum massage mode for gum stimulation.

One reviewer said it was a ‘game changer’, writing: ‘I used to hate having to floss. I am having fun with this flosser. I find myself using it two to three times a day. I throw some mouthwash into the water tank to floss after a meal.’

Another added: ‘This thing is so good and you’re getting gunk off your gums! I have deep pockets between a few teeth and this blows everything away.’

Are you unsure about the color gray for your bathroom? The Waterpik Aquarius is also available in black, white or navy and these are also currently discounted, but be quick if you’re interested as deals like these don’t normally last long.