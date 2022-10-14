Grab a new iPad mini for $100 off right now

It may be Apple’s smallest tablet, but the iPad mini is a killer device at $499. And today it’s even cheaper: Amazon is selling the iPad mini with 64GB of storage in all colors for $400a savings of $99 and within a dollar of the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

iPad mini is a great tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, fast A15 processor and a 12 MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. You also get a convenient Touch ID-enabled power button, 10 hours of battery life, and a USB-C charging port. Weighing in at just over half a pound, it’s Apple’s lightest iPad by far, and its small size also makes it the most portable.

And of course, it will be ready to run iPadOS 16.1 when it arrives later this month. So grab one before the price goes up again.