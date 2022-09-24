GP who prays for patients refutes NHS chiefs’ orders to attend course for alleged sex-pest doctors

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A GP who offers to pray for patients has been ordered by NHS bosses to attend a training course designed for doctors facing allegations of sex with patients.

dr. Richard Scott, 62, who has not been charged with sexual misconduct or inappropriate physical contact with patients, refused to take the three-day ‘maintaining occupational boundaries’ course and accused health chiefs of an ‘outrageous’ attempt to ‘humiliate’ him.

He is in danger of losing his job amid arguments over his practice of providing “spiritual care” to patients suffering from depression, anxiety or addiction.

In 2019, the National Secular Society complained that a “very vulnerable” patient “felt uncomfortable using prayer” by Dr. Scott of Bethesda Medical Center in Margate, Kent.

GMC Guidance advises physicians: ‘You should only talk about your own personal beliefs if a patient asks you directly.’

Despite approval following a General Medical Council (GMC) inquiry, NHS England continued a separate inquiry and ordered him to take the £1,800 course at his own expense.

dr. Richard Scott, 62, who prays for his patients, was ‘outraged’ after being ordered by NHS bosses to take a training course aimed at ‘sexual miscreants’ – in his words

In 2019, the National Secular Society complained that a “very vulnerable” patient “felt uncomfortable using prayer” by Dr. Scott, of Bethesda Medical Center (pictured) in Margate, Kent

A description of the course outlines how it is for situations where there are allegations of ‘inappropriate emotional or sexualized relationships with co-workers, sexualized relationships with patients, inappropriate use of touch, sexual harassment, sexualized or inappropriate language’.

Dr Scott said: ‘It was essentially aimed at sexual miscreants. There was nothing I could see that was relevant to me. I was outraged.’

NHS England say the course is applicable as it covers a ‘wide range of professional boundaries’.

A tribunal will hear Dr. Treat Scott. Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Center, which Dr. Scott supports, said: ‘What’s the point of the NHS England subjecting this hard-working doctor to intimidating examinations to try and end his patients’ prayers?’

Stephen Evans, chief executive of the National Secular Society, said, “Consultation should be patient-centered, rather than driven by a physician’s religious agenda.”

NHS England declined to comment.