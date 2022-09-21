GP who became ‘overwhelmed’ during pandemic stabbed herself to death with knife in woodland
An overworked GP who felt the “unbearable pressure of her job was finally happening to her” stabbed herself to death in the woods, an investigation heard today shows.
dr. Gail Milligan died of massive blood loss after using a knife to inflict fatal stab wounds in her body.
The 47-year-old was found dead on July 28 in Swinley Forest, near Crowthorne, Berkshire, after her husband reported her missing when she disappeared the night before after finishing her job.
During a police search for the mother the next day, her body was discovered by officers.
In a public online posting, her husband, Christopher, revealed she was severely overworked during the pandemic while working at Camberley Health Center in Surrey.
He wrote on Facebook that “the unbearable pressure of her job eventually got to her,” adding: “We have no doubt that the job made her sick.”
Mr Milligan originally shared the post in a Facebook group, but it has since been widely shared on Twitter after he gave permission to make it public.
dr. Gail Milligan died of massive blood loss after using a knife to inflict fatal stab wounds in her body
dr. Milligan graduated from the University of Manchester in 1998 and trained as a GP in Reading before joining Camberley Health Center in 2003
Assistant Coroner Katy Thorne KC opened the inquest in Reading Court saying: ‘We were informed that Gail Milligan was born on August 19, 1974 and her permanent address was Cutbush Lane West, Shinfield, Berskhire.
‘She died in Swinley Forest, Crowthorne and the circumstances were that Gail was a GP and was reported missing by her husband late at night on 27 July.
‘She had been to her office that day and the next morning she was found in Swinley Forest.
Police added that the death did not appear suspicious and that the stated cause of death was massive blood loss followed by a history of depression. Her identity was confirmed by police officers.
“Due to the unnatural aspects of the death, this case will be listed for judicial investigation at a date to be determined. I would like to extend my condolences to the friends and family of the deceased at this time.”
dr. Milligan graduated from the University of Manchester in 1998 and trained as a GP in Reading before joining Camberley Health Center in 2003.
Christopher Milligan said his wife’s suicide wasn’t a cry for help, it was clearly the only way she could see her suffering stop.
In a statement on Facebook, Mr Milligan said: “We have no doubt that the job has made her sick. Her job as a partner at a GP practice became overwhelming. Especially during the pandemic.’
Mr Milligan originally shared the post in a Facebook group, but it has since been widely shared on Twitter after he gave permission to make it public.
Mr Milligan described how his wife was also responsible for human resources in the operating room and had received an email that hit her so hard that she never recovered.
He continued: ‘She went into a deep, deep depression from Monday to Wednesday, when she committed suicide. We have tried to intervene. Her colleagues tried their best to get her out.
“Offering to take over from her and trying to reassure her that her thinking about a situation was wrong. It was wrong.
“She had lost the ability to think rationally. Something had gone wrong in her head. By the time we realized what was going on, it was already too late.
“It’s such a sad waste of an amazing, beautiful, funny and absolutely banana woman, mother and doctor.
“Next time you hear someone whining about lazy doctors, please think about what happened to my wife. We have no doubt that the job made her sick.
“Me and my boys are broken. Especially me. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same again.
“We’ve been together for 30 years this year. It was almost always a lot of laughter and fun with huge amounts of sex.
“My boys have lost their mother and I have lost my best friend.”
For confidential support, call the Samaritans at 116123 or visit a local Samaritans office. To see www.samaritans.org for details
‘There just aren’t enough GPs to deal with, and now there’s one less’: the full heartbreaking post from Dr Gail Milligan’s husband
I’m afraid this post is not my usual diarrhea and bullshit. Apologies. My wife passed away on Wednesday. She was missing for nearly 24 hours before a search and rescue dog team found her body in a forest. The unbearable pressure of her work finally dawned on her. For years she has been giving everything she had to other people in her professional life and also privately. She really was the best of us.
‘Her job as a partner in a general practice became overwhelming. Especially during the pandemic. She saw patients face-to-face all the time, as well as the incredible amount of telephone consultations that took place. She watched old people die in care homes during the pandemic and worked in vaccine centers. She was responsible for training several GPs over the years, currently training three of them. She also collaborated with other medical organizations such as the CCG and many others. All that, and her patients too.
‘The pressure not to make mistakes and the endless emails and paperwork caused her to neglect herself for the last few years of her life. She used to go to work at 6:45 am and usually didn’t come home until 7:30 pm. When she got home she generally worked until I forced her to bed at 11pm.
That was a ‘lazy’ four days a week. On her ‘lazy’ day off on Thursday, she worked about 12 hours. Meetings on Zoom and Microsoft Teams, endless emails and phone calls. This has been happening on the weekends lately. Same job all weekend. Very recently, she hasn’t even had time for an hour of dog walking. All that and running the practice. Human resources was also her responsibility, and unfortunately that turned out to be the thing that broke her.
“Last Sunday afternoon she opened an email that hit her so hard that she never recovered. She went into a deep, deep depression from Monday to Wednesday when she committed suicide. We have tried to intervene. Her colleagues tried their best to get her out. Offer to take over from her and try to reassure her that her thinking about a situation was wrong. And it was wrong. She had lost the ability to think rationally. Something had gone wrong in her head. By the time we realized what was going on, it was already too late. Her colleagues told her to take her Wednesday afternoon off and go home.
She never came home. Instead, she drove into a forest, walked deep into it where she would be nearly impossible to find, and committed suicide in the most violent and shocking way. This was not a cry for help. This was clearly the only way she could see her suffering end. It has been suggested that she has had a psychotic episode. If you knew my wife, you would know how far from normal this was for her. She was so proud of our boys and had never dreamed of doing anything to hurt them. Mental illness, however, had other ideas. Looking back and talking to friends and family, I think she hid it for years, helping other people manage their own mental health, neglecting her own.
It’s such a sad waste of an amazing, beautiful, funny and absolutely banana woman, mother and doctor. Everywhere something that had nothing to do with reality. The next time you hear someone whining about lazy doctors, please think about what happened to my wife. We have no doubt that the job made her sick. Me and my boys are broken. Especially me. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same again. We were together thirty years this year. It was almost always a lot of laughter and fun with huge amounts of sex. My boys have lost their mother and I have lost my best friend.
Sorry for this message. I would like to say that normal service resumes, but it doesn’t. I’m exhausted. And finally… an hour after I found out Gail was dead, I had to put our dog to sleep. Aggressive cancer had torn her apart at breakneck speed. She spent her last 24 hours cuddled between two police officers on our couch.
The police stayed with me from the moment I reported my wife missing to the moment they found her… And some more. I will be eternally grateful to the Thames Valley Police and the Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue team who were the team that found her. No woman. No mother to our boys. No dog. And I thought it was bad to lose my father a year ago. What was I thinking? There just aren’t enough GPs to cope with, and now there’s one less.