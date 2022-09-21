GP who became ‘overwhelmed’ during pandemic stabbed herself to death with knife in woodland

An overworked GP who felt the “unbearable pressure of her job was finally happening to her” stabbed herself to death in the woods, an investigation heard today shows.

dr. Gail Milligan died of massive blood loss after using a knife to inflict fatal stab wounds in her body.

The 47-year-old was found dead on July 28 in Swinley Forest, near Crowthorne, Berkshire, after her husband reported her missing when she disappeared the night before after finishing her job.

During a police search for the mother the next day, her body was discovered by officers.

In a public online posting, her husband, Christopher, revealed she was severely overworked during the pandemic while working at Camberley Health Center in Surrey.

He wrote on Facebook that “the unbearable pressure of her job eventually got to her,” adding: “We have no doubt that the job made her sick.”

Mr Milligan originally shared the post in a Facebook group, but it has since been widely shared on Twitter after he gave permission to make it public.

dr. Milligan graduated from the University of Manchester in 1998 and trained as a GP in Reading before joining Camberley Health Center in 2003

Assistant Coroner Katy Thorne KC opened the inquest in Reading Court saying: ‘We were informed that Gail Milligan was born on August 19, 1974 and her permanent address was Cutbush Lane West, Shinfield, Berskhire.

‘She died in Swinley Forest, Crowthorne and the circumstances were that Gail was a GP and was reported missing by her husband late at night on 27 July.

‘She had been to her office that day and the next morning she was found in Swinley Forest.

Police added that the death did not appear suspicious and that the stated cause of death was massive blood loss followed by a history of depression. Her identity was confirmed by police officers.

“Due to the unnatural aspects of the death, this case will be listed for judicial investigation at a date to be determined. I would like to extend my condolences to the friends and family of the deceased at this time.”

Christopher Milligan said his wife’s suicide wasn’t a cry for help, it was clearly the only way she could see her suffering stop.

In a statement on Facebook, Mr Milligan said: “We have no doubt that the job has made her sick. Her job as a partner at a GP practice became overwhelming. Especially during the pandemic.’

Mr Milligan described how his wife was also responsible for human resources in the operating room and had received an email that hit her so hard that she never recovered.

He continued: ‘She went into a deep, deep depression from Monday to Wednesday, when she committed suicide. We have tried to intervene. Her colleagues tried their best to get her out.

“Offering to take over from her and trying to reassure her that her thinking about a situation was wrong. It was wrong.

“She had lost the ability to think rationally. Something had gone wrong in her head. By the time we realized what was going on, it was already too late.

“It’s such a sad waste of an amazing, beautiful, funny and absolutely banana woman, mother and doctor.

“Next time you hear someone whining about lazy doctors, please think about what happened to my wife. We have no doubt that the job made her sick.

“Me and my boys are broken. Especially me. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same again.

“We’ve been together for 30 years this year. It was almost always a lot of laughter and fun with huge amounts of sex.

“My boys have lost their mother and I have lost my best friend.”

For confidential support, call the Samaritans at 116123 or visit a local Samaritans office. To see www.samaritans.org for details