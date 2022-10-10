Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday invalidated four pre-statehood proclamations targeting Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time on the western border as federal soldiers attempted to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham described 19th-century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive and said withdrawing the proclamations would help heal old wounds and strengthen ties with Native American communities.

“The New Mexico government has not always respected the interest and sovereignty of our Native American citizens, and our history has sadly been tainted with brutal mistreatment of Native Americans,” wrote Lujan Grisham in a statement. executive order issued on the day of the indigenous peoples.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat running for reelection, pointed to counties in the area that once offered bounties for the scalps of Apache men and women.

Marches, protests and celebrations were held across the US to mark Indigenous Peoples Day. In New Mexico’s capital Santa Fe, people marched with banners raising awareness of missing and murdered Native Americans. Protesters left paint splatter on a monument to Kit Carson, who played a role in the deaths of hundreds of Native Americans during the colonization of the West.

A celebration in Flagstaff, Arizona, focused on youth who spoke about how Indigenous people have contributed to the community. A group of Hopi children performed a choir dance in front of City Hall.

In New Mexico, the settlement of the earlier proclamations was… spurred on by the move of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in 2021 to revoke an 1864 order from one of that state’s territorial governors that eventually led to the Sand Creek Massacre, when U.S. troops killed more than 200 Native Americans in one of Colorado’s darkest and most fraught historic moments.

A search for similar documents led Valerie Rangel, the city’s appointed historian of Santa Fe, to a book of newspaper clippings in the archives of the Huntington Library in California. It represented New Mexico’s most complete collection of territorial proclamations.

Two of the proclamations annulled by Lujan Grisham were issued in 1851 by James S. Calhoun, New Mexico’s first territorial governor. They ordered Native Americans to be barred from official counts and authorized militias to “pursue and attack any hostile tribe” said to have entered settlements for the purpose of looting.

Proclamations issued nearly two decades later by Governors Robert B. Mitchell and William A. Pile outlawed certain tribes and authorized New Mexico residents to commit violence against them.

“I started looking at the history surrounding the proclamations – was there an impact, did it really fuel hatred?” said Rangel, whose roots include Apache and Navajo.

Through her research, she found several premiums for scalping, with some counties going so far as to pay newspaper ads in states outside of New Mexico to ask people for the effort. New Mexico became a US state in January 1912.

Rangel shared her findings with tribal and state officials. She is one of those pushing for this part of New Mexico history to be included in the school curriculum.

“I would like to see more communication with tribes and that they are the source of the history being learned,” she said.

New Mexico is home to nearly two dozen tribal nations and pueblos, with Native Americans making up more than 12% of the population.

