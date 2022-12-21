Governor Hochul convenes working group for New York farmers

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York is home to more than 33,000 family farms that produce some of the world’s finest foods and beverages. About 20% of New York State’s land area, or nearly 7 million acres, is farmland. New York State has nearly 700 farmers’ markets throughout the state. Therefore, when our farms struggle, we all struggle.

The newly established working group will work with representatives from agriculture’s commodity sectors to identify challenges and ensure that agencies that interact with the state’s farmers communicate clearly, collaborate efficiently and reduce burdensome requirements by focusing on future development.

Feedback from discussion sessions, including more dairy to our schools, challenges with transportation and finding certified drivers, and the need to access new markets around the state’s climate change efforts, will be reflected in the final recommendations from the group.

Other data received during the four roundtable sessions includes transportation – which addresses challenges related to the movement of agricultural commodities and products, labor – which identifies and builds the next generation of farmers and farm workers to support a diverse industry, the environment — which addresses and removes obstacles to capital investment in manure management, on-farm energy production, and the transition to alternative fuel sources that limit the ability of some farms to meet state climate goals and become carbon neutral. Worker housing – increase worker housing to provide workers with a safe living environment that is close to farms and ensures sustainable and daily production.