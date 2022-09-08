Governments cannot afford to ignore a wealth tax

This article is an on-site version of Martin Sandbu’s free lunch newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Thursday

Energy prices continue to drown out all other economic talks. But in this week’s Free Lunch, we’ll talk about other things. Not to be contrary. But in the past two weeks I have already bombarded you, dear readers, with my reflections on energy prices (on the idiosyncrasies of how they come about, on their political effects in Europe, and on the massive international wealth transfers they entail).

I want to hold off on another salvo until we have details on the support package from the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and on the EU’s coordinated plan to change the structure of the energy market to lower prices. Both are expected after the deadline of this newsletter.

In addition, I have some Free Lunch housekeeping that will fill this edition of your global economic policy newsletter. I have enjoyed comments and feedback on recent pieces and would like to share some with you – many of them indeed on the energy crisis. I’m also happy to announce that the latest installment in our series of video spin-offs, Free Lunch on Film, has just been published: Why I think a net wealth tax would be a good idea.

Video: ‘Why we need wealth tax’

The last thing first. As with the previous two installments (on universal basic income and climate techno-optimism), the aim is to kick ties with an economic idea that I have a lot of time for, but is controversial to say the least. In every movie, I try to talk to people about what I think are the most solid arguments on all sides of the issue – and perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s often easiest to find my strongest critics among my best FT colleagues. .

Long-ago free lunch readers will know that I think a well-designed net wealth tax is good economic policy. Because net wealth is taxed at the same rate regardless of return, it rewards those who invest productively compared to those who keep their assets idle. In other words, it rewards competent capitalists over poor or lazy ones, and acts as a handmaiden to capitalism. In addition, (higher) net wealth taxes would restore some justice to tax systems that fail to place the greatest burdens on the broadest shoulders, i.e. on the shoulders of those with so much wealth that they can easily avoid making any taxable income or profits. .

Why is this particularly relevant today? Because we may be facing a winter of bleeding government budgets across Europe. Think of the numbers floating around: a €65 billion energy support package in Germany, rumors of a £3 billion plan in the UK, €280 billion already allocated to the entire EU. Whether it’s later or later, the national treasuries will be looking for more revenue to fill in the gaps. And in the video, I point out that the tax base that most haven’t looked at for a long time is net worth.

However, that tax base has become a much more fertile ground for solid tax returns over the past three to four decades. Wealth has grown much faster than national income, as the chart below shows:

And more of those national incomes are rewarding capital owners now than in the past because the share of income paying wages has fallen:

Moreover, as rich economies have accumulated much more wealth, that wealth has become more unequally distributed:

And yet government revenues from taxes levied on outright wealth have not increased. As the film points out, of the countries that used to have an annual net wealth tax, only Spain, Norway and Switzerland still have it. Check it out and judge for yourself whether this was a good or a bad idea. What is clear is that wealth taxation has not followed the evolution of wealth itself. A winter of strained public (and private!) finances is a good time to reconsider whether you should.

Now to your comments. Some have already come in about the wealth tax video. Giordano points out that, although the Netherlands does not formally have a wealth tax, it levies income tax on the “presumed income” of certain assets, which is determined by a formula and is thus in practice a tax on capital values.

In last month’s energy price newsletter, Tessa objects to my description as a “bizarre confluence of bad luck” of the many power generation accidents over the past year: weak winds, depleted hydroelectric reservoirs, low river levels hampering coal ships, nuclear and gas liquefaction failures have all caused damage, adding Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to her, “all are the consequences of the physical effects of climate change, for example failure of French nuclear power plants due to insufficient water due to drought. So it is very likely that they will all continue to exist together for years to come.” That’s a good point, and maybe she’s right (although I hear about French nuclear power that water shortages are only one cause of the outages and not the biggest). My limited understanding of climate change meteorology is that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent without necessarily making it more systematic. So even if we were to expect more bizarre weather events, let’s hope they don’t all happen at the same time. Am I clinging to straws?

Finally, Nigel writes that the excessive arithmetic effect of the rise in energy prices on inflation makes him think that if we want to keep prices stable, we may not want to rely on slow-moving central bank interest rate changes. In particular, changes in value added tax could target consumer prices much more quickly and accurately. It’s an attractive idea. What do Free Lunchers think?

numbers news