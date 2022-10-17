Governments are facing a stormy world economy alone

Welcome to Trade Secrets. The annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank ended over the weekend, and it’s safe to say there was a lot more gloom than for a long time. IMF director Kristalina Georgieva was on hand to stamp out any trace of optimism: “Shock upon shock upon shock,” she said.

The remainder of today’s newsletter looks at the global response to energy, currency and interest rate shocks, then separately starts a discussion about the idea that many people have suddenly woken up to, weaponized interdependence. Charted Waters looks at the causes of inflation.

Same global shock, different national reactions

It is during a general economic shock – the previous one, before Covid, the global financial crisis (GFC) – that hands are being wrung over the general lack of effective global governance.

The hand wringers clearly have a point. The Fed raises interest rates and drives up the exchange rate depending on economic conditions in the US. It cares not so much about central banks elsewhere having to follow suit or seeing their currencies crash, nor about the difficulties of middle-income governments that have borrowed heavily in dollars.

Meanwhile, the multilateral institutions do not have enough power to solve global problems. The IMF has bailouts for individual countries but can’t tell the US exactly how to set monetary policy, let alone orchestrate a Plaza-style accord to weaken the dollar. The World Bank remains substandard, with a constructive plan to increase its firepower and is still fighting to be hired. The WTO had a surprisingly productive ministerial meeting this year, but still plays a mostly admonishing role in keeping trade open. Also, as I have written before, there is no predictable global system for sovereign debt restructuring.

This doom tale of incoordination is not wrong or unusual. The world’s central banks have put on a show of unity by cutting rates together in October 2008, but just a few months later, governments were arguing about the right amount of fiscal stimulus.

But it shouldn’t be a council of despair either. Governments have been mixed up with the global financial crisis: those with strong financial regulation, such as Canada, were largely unscathed by the contagion; those like the UK who were vulnerable but reacted quickly were over the worst within a few years; those who completely misunderstood the nature of the crisis-related debt build-up, such as the eurozone, saw the shock reverberate for years.

This time, at last week’s meetings there were many concerned finance ministers, but only one (British Kwasi Kwarteng) was called home by his head of government to be fired. As I’ve also written before, the shocks are common, but the reactions are not, and mistakes like the recent UK tax cut are casual.

Sorry folks, but the world government lifeboat isn’t coming. The Fed is not there to think about the rest of the world, and no major currency realignment is on the way. Everyone faces the same stormy seas, but some sail it better than others.

‘Weaponized Interdependence’: It’s Here

Some people (by which I inevitably mean the subject’s twin gurus, Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman, whose work I mentioned earlier) have been warning for some time about how governments can exploit trade and financial ties with potentially hostile countries to bring them into submission.

Well, suddenly there are a ton of examples of weaponized interdependence for everyone to look at, most obviously the US’s strikingly far-reaching export bans on semiconductors to China, as announced recently. See Farrell’s Twitter thread here for more examples, including the battle between OPEC and the US/EU over price caps and production quotas, the EU’s growing awareness that it needs to improve its geoeconomic tools and the lessons China is learning from the tools used against Russia over Ukraine.

I’ll come back to this issue in more detail later in the week, but today will just provide some context on trade secrets. You may think that the author of this newsletter has long been skeptical of the idea that globalization is hitting a wall, and even of the belief that the world is breaking up into geopolitical blocs. Am I wrong? (It happens.)

Here’s what I’d say: I’ve always thought that shocks that aren’t specifically designed to break economic ties (food and energy shocks, the global financial crisis, a large ship stuck in the Suez Canal, Covid et al) are not a globalization to call a halt. I still think so. I have said that deliberate attempts to do this, particularly for geopolitical reasons, have the potential to do it. But that’s only if governments really try For real hard, certainly harder than Trump did with his Chinese tariffs.

Depending on how this latest announcement is implemented, Biden certainly seems willing to do more than I expected. What impact that will have and what kind of retaliation the US sees from China will depend on very precise details about the semiconductor supply chain. And we won’t find out until the policy is in place. We’ll all keep a close eye on it.

mapped waters

Two charts today. The first shows us where we are in terms of inflation – it has risen rapidly in many countries and is even taking hold in Asia, a region that until recently was largely an exception to the global pattern.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

The second graph gives some pause for thought. Fuel price increases are one of the main factors behind the current inflation spike. But it’s worth noting – as the second chart shows – that these rose before Russia invaded Ukraine.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

However, the conflict has made things much worse, leading Europe to fear for its gas supplies in the coming quarters. Inflation has now also spread to other household items – including the basic necessities of food and housing – making the problem a much bigger and more concerning one. You can read more about this in our excellent inflation analysis. (Jonathan Moules)

