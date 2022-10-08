Government launching campaign to help young people cope with the ‘Sunday scaries’ – prospect of work

<!–

Liz Truss may be trying to end the “nanny state”‘s obfuscating interventions, but her administration is about to give just the kind of reassuring advice a well-meaning caregiver could give.

The Ministry of Health is launching a campaign to help young people cope with the so-called ‘Sunday Scaries’ – heightened fear caused by the prospect of returning to work after the weekend.

Officials will urge those derided as “Generation Snowflake” to “be kind to your mind” to try to reduce stress and improve sleep patterns.

The campaign is launched after research shows that two-thirds of people regularly worry about returning to work on Mondays, rising to nearly three-quarters of 18-24 year olds.

Anxiety for the week ahead peaks at 5 p.m. on Sunday, leaving workers indulging in unhealthy distractions to try to take their minds off the impending stress.

Those aged 18 to 24 are most likely to do “doom scrolling” on social media, those aged 25 to 32 are most likely to watch TV, and those aged 33 to 40 are most likely to comfort, research from the Office for Health Improvement and Reveal Inequalities. To coincide with World Mental Health Day tomorrow, those who suffer from such fears are urged to go online to put together a personalized “mind plan” to overcome their fears.

In her conference address last week, the Prime Minister heralded the end of the nanny state by saying, “I’m not going to tell you what to do, or what to think, or how to live your life.” And she is said to have vetoed Jacob Rees-Mogg’s plans for a public information campaign on energy conservation, fearing she would be seen as interfering in people’s lives.

But of the new Every Mind Matters campaign, Health Secretary Therese Coffey said: ‘My focus is on making sure people can get the care they need, when they need it – and that includes their mental well-being. The Every Mind Matters tool is a great way to build your mental resilience and ward off the anxiety many of us feel on a Sunday.”

Psychologist Kimberley Wilson, a supporter of the campaign, said: “Many people experience a sense of heightened anticipatory anxiety on a Sunday. When people feel sad or anxious, they often try to distract themselves, for example by scrolling on social media. But these distraction habits can actually make the problem worse.

“It’s so important to enjoy every last minute of your weekend and start the week in the best frame of mind. So if you’re going through the Sunday Scaries every week or if you’re feeling sad or anxious, try getting active, which can help burn off nervous energy.”

She also recommended “keeping a journal of what you do and how you feel at different times to help identify what’s causing the anxiety and what you need to do to manage it,” adding: “Little things can make a difference.” make a big difference to our mental well-being.’

Since the launch of the Every Mind Matters campaign in 2019, more than four million mind plans have been created. The new campaign is supported by celebrities such as Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt and singer Tom Grennan.