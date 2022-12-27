Government launches new 30 second TV ad urging Brits to pull back the curtain to save on energy bills

The Government has launched a new television advert urging Britons to turn off their boilers and close their curtains to help save energy.

The ad is part of Whitehall’s £18m ‘It All Adds Up’ public information campaign, launched earlier this month in response to the nation’s energy crisis.

The 30-second ad will be shown from Tuesday on ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and other television stations.

In it, he tells the audience: ‘This is a 30-second ad. It’s not a lot of time, but it’s enough to do something that could save you money on your energy bills.’

New Government TV advert calls on people to reduce the flow of their boiler to 60 degrees Celsius

Another piece of advice in the £18 million campaign calls on the public to:

Lower the temperature to which a boiler heats water before sending it to radiators from 75 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius, in a move that could save households £100 a year.

Turn off appliances at sockets that aren’t being used, to save £70 a year

Draft proof windows and doors to reduce heat loss and save £60 a year

The news comes amid warnings that British households could see a £900 increase in their energy bills from April.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has already warned that help with high household energy bills will end in 2024, as he warned that the public must “change their behaviour” and learn to use less gas and electricity at home.

Speaking ahead of the TV news announcement, Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan added: “The government’s It All Adds Up energy saving campaign is already bringing important information to millions of households across the country, showing them simple tips , low cost and no cost”. reduce your energy use and your bills this winter.

“Simple steps can make a big difference in lowering bills while keeping homes warm and safe, and with the launch of this new TV ad, even more people will be aware and the savings will continue to add up for households.” from United Kingdom”.

Last week, the Energy Secretary released his own video on Twitter asking Brits to do little things to help reduce their energy consumption.

Other tips include reducing the heat with which people wash their clothes.

The 65-second video, which has been viewed nearly 750,000 times, showed an ‘Elf on the Shelf’ doll tormenting Mr. Shapps at his home as he tried to save energy.

Mr Shapps tweeted: I’m doing everything I can to lower my energy bills while staying warm. Unfortunately, my Elf on the Shelf has other ideas…’

The video begins with the cabinet minister. walking into her kitchen and noticing that the lights are on.

“I definitely turned it off,” he says before seeing that his microwave is also on.

The energy secretary then sees an Elf on the Shelf doll, which is heard laughing, in one of his closets.

Later, Mr. Shapps is seen on the phone explaining how people can save money on their heating.

‘Reduce the boiler flow temperature to 60 degrees. It does not affect the temperature of your house. I did it the other day,” she says.

But when the parliamentarian inspects his boiler, he sees that the temperature has risen again. He then sees the elf doll laughing sitting on top of the cauldron.

However, Mr Shapps has been criticized on social media for the video, with people calling him ‘condescending’ and ‘cringey’.

One person said: ‘How condescending to see you wandering around your million pound residence advising people to stick a bath towel over a letterbox to save money… with a smile on your face!

Speaking last week during the launch of the campaign It all adds up. Mr Shapps said: “Nobody is immune from rising energy bills this winter, so it’s in everyone’s interest to use every trick in the book to use less energy while keeping homes warm and safe.”

‘For little or no cost, you can save pounds. It all adds up, so I urge people to take note of the advice in this new campaign and follow the simple steps to reduce their fuel bills.’