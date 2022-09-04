Government fuel tax excise set to end on September 29: Why is fuel so expensive?

<!–

The price of gasoline will skyrocket for Aussie motorists before the end of the month, with those who fill a 60-gallon tank paying an additional $15 at the pump.

Australia’s 44 cents excise duty on fuel was cut by the former Morrison government in March’s budget to 22 cents as a sweetener for the election.

At one point, global oil prices skyrocketed after Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, and the generous six-month measure was introduced to ease the cost of living.

But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to raise the tax again on September 29, after ruling out an extension of the expensive scheme.

It is feared that motorists will be further plagued by gas stations seeking to inflate their prices under the guise of the tax hike.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned on Sunday that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will keep a close eye on companies that raise fuel prices unfairly in the coming weeks.

“I have instructed the ACCC to step up their oversight of fuel markets to ensure Australian motorists get a fair deal with the Bowser,” the treasurer said.

“Refineries, importers, wholesalers and retailers should make themselves aware – the ACCC is closely monitoring fuel prices across the country to ensure any increases are justified.”

In March, petrol stations in Sydney charged 216.5 cents per liter and 212.5 cents in Melbourne.

The tax cuts saved motorists about $15 when filling a 60-gallon tank of unleaded fuel.

But the scheme has also cost taxpayers about $3 billion.

The ACCC said it will use daily data from all capital cities and 190 regional locations starting Sept. 29 to check for unfair markings.

It will also “intensify communication with consumers about prices, including the best times to buy in their location based on information about the gasoline price cycle.”

Mr Chalmers has previously said it would be very difficult for the government to extend the fuel tax deferral further, despite inflation reaching 6.1 percent in the years to June.

He said a new tax break would only exacerbate Australia’s record debt, which is approaching $1 trillion.

From September 29 families if you fill up on two cars once a week, you’ll pay about $30 more a week, or an extra $700 over six months.

“If there’s more we can do responsibly, we will, but people shouldn’t assume that the cost of living that was budgeted earlier in the year will last forever,” said Mr. Chalmers last week.

“We said that before the election. We were candid about it… That’s still our position.’

dr. Chalmers said there may be other cost-of-living measures in his October budget, but the fuel savings will likely end as planned.

According to the NRMA’s weekly fuel report released Monday afternoon, the highest prices in Sydney for E10, Premium 95 and Premium 98 reached 206.4, 224.5 and 230.1 cents per liter respectively.

The 7-day average for E10 was 199.9 cents per liter.