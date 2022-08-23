Higher prices in the UK won’t just weigh on the average Brit’s wallet. It will also hit the government hard. Speaking of double-digit inflation this winter — Citigroup now thinks the rate could exceed 18 percent — comes as energy prices continue to climb. But the country’s over-reliance on inflation-linked debt will also lead to punitively higher borrowing costs.

Britain pioneered the issuance of index-linked bonds, or ‘linkers’ in the 1980s, with the rationale that the government’s commitment to reduce inflation directly lowers borrowing costs. This would remove any temptation to inflate debt.

That starting point has proved weak in 2022. The UK’s public debt now equals annual economic output, one of the highest percentages of any developed economy. Rising inflation, through inflation adjustment, has exacerbated the pain of excessive debt.

Leftists make up almost a quarter of Britain’s total £2 trillion public debt. Compare that to just 8 percent in the US and less than 5 percent in Germany. UK government interest payments more than doubled in June to £19.4 billion this year. This increase was entirely attributable to the increase in semi-annual left payments related to a sharply rising consumer price index (including mortgage interest). This measured inflation rose by 12.3 percent in July.

In March, the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility had projected interest costs to be £83bn this fiscal year, roughly double what it forecast at the end of last year. That burden will continue to pile up. Capital Economics expects another £30 billion to be paid on top of that. An average RPI of 15 percent next year would push costs up to nearly £130 billion, Lex calculates. And that excludes the impact of any additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.

Even without these, borrowing costs alone would equal about 5 percent of GDP. That could push debt service spending above that of Europe’s most indebted country, Italy, if that country’s interest costs rise 3 percentage points, S&P thinks. Figures like this should send a message to UK policymakers to curb inflation, and soon.