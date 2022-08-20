Government can do more than industry to keep energy prices down

The writer is chief executive of SSE

Fast forward to the early 2030s, and I believe the UK will have solved virtually all of the major energy problems it currently faces. By then we will have generated an abundance of cheap offshore wind energy in Britain and built the network’s superhighways to transport it to the demand areas.

The UK will be able to balance the system with zero-carbon hydrogen, low-carbon technologies and flexible storage sources. We will have reshaped our energy markets and successfully decoupled the cost of domestic technologies such as wind and solar from the international gas price. Energy will become affordable, security of supply and we are well on our way to net zero.

The destination is clear, but the journey – thanks in large part to the Russian invasion of Ukraine – will unfortunately not go smoothly.

The challenge facing the next prime minister requires a two-pronged response: first, ensuring household bills remain affordable in the near term, given projected price increases and widespread concerns about how people will survive this winter. Second, figuring out how to get cheaper, safer homegrown energy even faster. The energy sector and the government must work together on both aspects.

The government can cut energy costs for households beyond what industry can do alone. It could keep prices artificially low for a period of time, providing payments to suppliers to bridge the gap between this capped price and the costs they actually incur.

Rather than a benefit, this is essentially a mortgage, secured against the cheap future energy system I’ve described. As with Covid relief, it would rely on relatively cheap government loans, but with a plan to pay off this debt as we complete our energy transition and prices fall. I’m sure the retailers will stand up and help make this solution work – many have indeed asked for it.

As one of the UK’s largest investors in low-carbon electricity infrastructure, SSE is focused on providing long-term solutions to today’s problems. However, short-term measures are also needed and we are investigating, together with the government, how we can help reduce costs for households.

One idea is a voluntary scheme that allows producers of inflexible, low-carbon energy, such as wind and nuclear, to contract to supply power at a fixed price that they have not yet ‘hedged’ or sold on the future market. of time. This fixed price would be much lower than current wholesale rates. Generators would pay back the difference in a pot that could then help pay off any debt incurred by capping prices.

Offering these contracts for 15 years would spread costs over a longer period of time, bridging the gap until other policies providing cheaper, safer energy take full effect. It is vital that we do nothing in the short term to treat the symptoms of this crisis that delay the delivery of the solutions that address the underlying cause.

We need huge capital investments in low carbon energy infrastructure. These are delivered cheapest when a stable long-term policy reduces risk. Thus, the UK became a global superpower in offshore wind.

As for SSE, our plans are to invest £24bn by the end of this decade. We plan to invest much more than we expect to make in profits and have lowered our dividend policy to prioritize investment and growth. The money we earn is plowed straight back into infrastructure that will increase Britain’s energy security and cut costs.

This is a critical moment for the UK. No one has all the answers yet and the ideas we are putting forward need work. But when new ministers take office in September, they will find an electricity industry willing to help at short notice, while providing a future energy system that will prevent us from ever getting into a similar predicament again.