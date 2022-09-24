Government BLOCKS City of London’s 15mph speed limit plan

<!–

A new 15mph speed limit for the City of London has been banned by the Department of Transport, which claims it’s not technically possible because car speedometers aren’t accurate enough.

The City of London Corporation announced plans in May 2019 to lower speed limits within the Square Mile to protect pedestrians and cyclists from accidents and reduce pollution.

In support of the drive to implement the 15 mph speed limit, the company has commissioned researchers to assess the road safety benefits of the proposal. They found that the risk of someone being killed in a collision with a car traveling at 20-25 mph was between 10 and 20 percent. This drops to 2 to 5 percent when the speed drops between 10 and 15 mph.

The Department of Transport said it would be difficult to enforce the new lower limit and suggested that not all cars had speedometers marked every 5 mph on the scale.

According to the independentDespite the government blockade, the company plans to put ‘advisory’ 15mph signs along the roads within its jurisdiction.

However, they are not allowed to use the traditional speed sign in the circle with black letters on a white background surrounded by a red band.

Announcing the plan, AA President Edmund King said it “probably won’t make much of a difference” to change the speed limit from 20 mph to 15 mph, given that traffic on the Square Mile “hasn’t been faster for at least 100 years.” then goes a horse and carriage. ‘.

He added: “It would probably be more effective if all road users and pedestrians were more alert, obeyed the traffic rules and put their phones away.”