Government accused of aiding the asset-stripping of rugby’s crisis club Worcester Warriors

The government has been accused by some creditors of helping to strip Worcester Warriors of its assets, throwing the rugby club’s future into doubt.

Sportsmail has learned the details of a major change to Worcester’s lease at Sixways Stadium approved by public body Sport England last month, with owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham transferring ownership of the ground to a new company which will retain the club’s full matchday . , hospitality and sponsorship income.

The extraordinary move appears to have jeopardized the intended sale of the club, threatened the businesses’ livelihoods and put £15m of taxpayers’ money at risk.

Goldring and Whittingham appear to have legally carved out Worcester’s money-making elements into a separate company, Sixways Stadium Limited, leaving the rugby club to operate separately in a move approved by Sport England.

As a result, they have been left without their main source of income and no way to pay off debts of almost £30 million.

The owners have been trying to sell the club for most of the summer, but despite claims from interested parties, no deal has materialised.

Well-placed sources said yesterday that the process of reaching a legal ‘heads of terms’ agreement with buyers has been hampered by the owners’ desire to retain a 15 per cent stake.

The club’s home opener against Exeter last Sunday was in doubt until the 11th hour and it is unclear whether they will be able to meet Saturday’s visit of Newcastle.

Warriors can field a squad to face Gloucester at Kingsholm tonight in the Premiership Cup, but staff met yesterday to discuss strike action and a lack of final decision leaves the league clash in doubt.

Sport England’s involvement in Worcester’s financial affairs stems from the Government’s £15m loan in February 2021 as part of their Covid-19 Sports Survival programme.

It is understood that around £9m of the loan was used by the owners to pay off debts incurred when buying the club, as well as gaining ownership of Sixways, which was then acquired by the owners’ property company.

Compounding Worcester’s predicament, the terms of the lease were dramatically changed last month, with Sixways Stadium Ltd given the rights to ‘host hospitality events at the property at any time’ and ‘retain the sale proceeds’, according to documents seen by Sportsmail.

The owners’ property company also separated the stadium, training center and players’ car park from other land around the complex, which was mortgaged to another company called Triangle Petroleum for £600,000 at 20 per cent interest.

As the largest creditor, Sport England was required to sign off on such changes, confirming in a waiver signed last month that it retains the ‘first legal charge on Sixways Stadium Ltd’ for less than £14.65m.

A number of creditors are believed to have written to the government setting out their grievances, one of which accused Sport England of enabling.

‘The club received no compensation from Sixways Stadium Ltd for the surrender of their lease,’ the creditor writes. ‘It appears that Sport England presided over asset stripping.

Can Sport England please explain why they felt this was in the best interests of the club and the taxpayer?’

Sport England is believed to have acknowledged the complainant’s letter but has not responded in detail. They declined to comment when contacted by Sportsmail, but Whittingham responded by saying: ‘If you understood any of the genuine details surrounding the transactions it would be far less interesting and creepy.

‘The genuine details would show that every action has always been in the best interests of the club and the community. I will give a true version of events in due course.’

