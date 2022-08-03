Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida saw 632,105 new businesses open in 2021, nearly DOUBLE New York’s growth

Governor Ron DeSantis’ Florida has nearly twice as many new businesses opened in New York in 2021, according to federal census data.

The Sunshine State filed 632,105 new business applications, while the Empire State registered 309,170. Florida’s 2021 figures were up 27% from the year before, while those in New York were up 18% from 2020.

The numbers are sure to be a boon for DeSantis, who has taken a tough stance during the pandemic by opting out of serious shutdowns. Throughout the crisis, he maintained that Florida would be better off in the long run for its pandemic policy, which was among the most relaxed in the country.

New York, on the other hand, had one of the country’s strictest policies, and census data seems to show that New York entrepreneurship has suffered.

The few new business growth in the top three Florida counties were: Miami Dade County, with 135,710 companies; Broward County, with 84,045 applications; and Palm Beach County, with 51,211.

New York’s best county narrowly beat Palm Beach: Kings County, which consists of Brooklyn, had 53,588 applications.

The next best counties in the state were New York County, with 52,976 applications; and Nassau County, with 26,384.

The data reflect trends that have become more apparent since the end of the pandemic: Red states, which had more relaxed COVID mandates, recovered faster than their blue counterparts and even saw some benefits from the crisis.

States like California and New York saw increasing numbers of residents move in favor of low taxes and low cost of living in states like Florida, Texas and Tennessee.

New York saw its population drop by 365,336 from April 2020 to July 2021, while Florida saw an increase of 242,941 residents over the same period.

The data comes after a study found that Republican-led states continue to outperform their Democratic rivals economically, with more people in work now than before COVID.

Analysis by Moody’s found that the red states – the states that voted for a GOP president in the last two elections – have gained a total of 341,000 jobs, compared to February 2020.

But it was a different story in blue states, which together are still 1.3 million workers lower than the totals taken just before the pandemic started two and a half years ago.

According to a survey by Moody’s Analytics, 11 of the top 15 states for economic output, employment, retail sales and new housing are Republican, with Florida leading the way.

On the other hand, eight of the bottom ten are democratically governed states.