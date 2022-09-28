Gov. DeSantis appointee resigns after pics emerge of him wearing a KKK outfit at a Halloween party

A commissioner of Florida’s only predominantly black county resigned after a photo surfaced of him wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit at a Halloween party.

Jeffery Moore, a former Department of Revenue employee who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, tapped to join the Gadsden County Commissioners, abruptly resigned last week after the photo began circulating in the county. Democrat of Tallahassee reports.

The shocking photo shows Moore celebrating in a KKK robe and hood at an undated Halloween party with other guests dancing around him.

Local religious leaders are now calling on Moore and DeSantis to explain the origin of the photo and officially confirm or deny that it is Moore in the costume.

Moore submitted his letter of resignation to the governor’s office last week, with no explanation or mention of the photo circulating in his county.

“Please accept this notice of my resignation, effective September 23, 2022, from the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners,” Moore wrote. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve in this position, but due to personal reasons I can no longer continue.”

Moore, the only Republican on the five-member board of directors, also withdrew his campaign for the District 2 race in November.

Moore has not spoken publicly about his resignation or the photo, and neither he nor the DeSantis office have immediately responded to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Both offices noted they were dealing with Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida with winds of up to 255 mph.

Local residents serving the predominantly black county called Moore after being made aware of the photos’ existence.

Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, who served with Moore, said she received several calls from outraged residents before someone texted her a photo of it.

“I really have a gut feeling in my stomach,” Holt told the Tallahassee Democrat, noting that even students had contacted her. “It’s just total disrespect.”

“People are angry,” she added. “I don’t know the history of that photo, but I do know that people in politics depend on us to do better.”

Local pastor Tracy Stallworth, who is helping get answers to Moore’s firing, told the local outlet she was shocked to see the photo.

“It’s a very sad day in our history and a sad time for this county… the blackest county in the state,” he said. “This isn’t okay.”

Stallworth said she wanted to give Moore a chance to explain herself and confirm if he’s really in the picture.

Mutaqee Akbar, a resident of the NAACP Tallahassee Chapter, criticized DeSantis for appointing Moore.

“I’m not surprised that the DeSantis administration would appoint someone with this ideology,” Akbar . said Politics. “Even if they didn’t know about the photo, it’s the kind of person I see picking it.”

Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel resigned in 2019 after photos surfaced of him appearing in blackface at a Halloween party in 2005 (Ertel above in Tallahassee Democrat story)

This is not the first incident of its kind in the Sunshine State.

In 2019, then-Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel, another DeSantis appointee, resigned after photos surfaced of the politician in blackface at a Halloween party in 2005.

In the photos, Ertel, 52, is dressed as the very offensive mommy character in blackface, red lipstick and a New Orleans Saints bandana.

The Republican politician then topped it off with fakes and a shirt that read “Katrina Victim,” clearly intended to mock the victims of the disaster, just two months after the storm devastated the Louisiana coast.

Like Moore, Ertel’s new position was short-lived, having only been on the job for a few weeks after being hired by DeSantis.