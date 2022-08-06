Got a THURST ON? Johnathan Thurston stitched up for ‘paying for his own face to be on water’

Maroon legend Johnathan Thurston has been screwed by his Channel Nine colleagues who paid the premiership winner for advertising custom ‘Thurst On’ water bottles on his own airline.

The former halfback became a sideline commentator on Channel Nine’s Friday night post-game show after the Storm defeated the Warriors 24-12 on July 29, where host James Bracey was quick to spew one of Thurston’s marketing stunts outside of rugby league.

Thurston insists on a free water bottle served by the Skytrans airline in which he has a 50 percent stake

“Hey JT, you know how to own an airline,” Bracey said.

“Well, we found out what they serve at this airline you own that makes all the big bucks.

People pile on your planes and they get a nice bottle of get your Thurst On!’

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns laughed in the background as Thurston replied ‘you’re welcome’.

Thurston laughed at the Channel Nine sting, which took a stab at the NRL legend’s off-field business ventures

Thurston bought the regional airline Skytrans in 2015 along with pilot and entrepreneur Peter Collings.

It is a regional and remote service that flies thousands of passengers across Queensland and also carried more than 300,000 kg of cargo last year.

The 39-year-old’s face can be seen on complimentary bottles of water served on the regional flights, with a red label that reads ‘Got a Thurst On?’

Outside the plane hangs a maroon sticker of a smiling Thurston, embellished with the words ‘welcome aboard’.

Thurston celebrates after Ty Williams attempt in 2005 preliminary final against the Eels

Thurston played 323 games in the NRL between the Bulldogs and Cowboys and is widely regarded as one of the best halfbacks to have played rugby league.

The headgear hero signed with Channel Nine in 2016 and began working as a sideline reporter and panelist after retiring in 2018.

‘JT’ laughed off Bracey’s cheeky dig and said ‘you get cheese and crackers too’.

Thurston helped co-coach the Maroons to an underdog series win, pictured with fullback Kalyn Ponga

Thurston’s 50 percent stake in Skytrans isn’t his only business link outside of rugby league.

The former Kangaroo halfback also owns more than eight properties and a $500,000 Mustang fueled by his footy contract that made him the first NRL player to earn more than $1 million a year.