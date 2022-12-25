Got a new Mac? Do these 10 things first

Got a new Mac? If this is the first one you’ve ever had, congratulations! Your new Mac is easy to use and more powerful than ever. As convenient as the Mac is, some things may not be immediately obvious, and you owe it to yourself to make sure you get the most out of your new investment.

Here are 10 things you can do right away to put you on your way to becoming a power Mac user. Most of these will cost you absolutely nothing other than a little time to set up.

1. Set up your Apple ID

Chances are, if you’re buying a Mac for the first time, you’re already using an iPhone or an iPad. Like those other devices, your Mac will want your Apple ID and Apple ID password. You connect iCloud on your Mac when you set it up for the first time, or through the Apple ID system setup.

By connecting to iCloud on all your devices, you can share photos, contacts, calendars, and much more, without ever having to physically bind or sync your devices. And if you haven’t created an Apple ID yet, now’s your chance. Think of your Apple ID as your keys to the kingdom. You can always access your Apple ID by going to System Settings (System Preferences on pre-Ventura machines) and clicking Apple ID on the top.

Your Apple ID takes care of iCloud connectivity, cross-device sharing, and much more. Foundry

2. Back up early and often

Time Machine is foolproof backup software made by Apple, baked right into the Mac. You’re crazy not to use it – you just need a separate external storage device that you can buy for a relatively small investment. Time Machine makes fixing big problems easy because it keeps a snapshot of your Mac and makes it a breeze to migrate to a new Mac when it’s time to replace or upgrade your system.

Time Machine in macOS Ventura is located in System Settings, in the General section. Foundry

If you’re worried about “breaking” your Mac or deleting important files, Time Machine should make you feel much more comfortable. The “time” in Time Machine is a timeline that you can view, restore files, or modify files made at the points where Time Machine stored its backups.

Time Machine works with external hard drives. To get it to work, flip the switch in System Settings, tell it where to back up, and let it do its job. Time Machine backs up your Mac hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly so you can always restore it. Your Mac will be backed up as long as that drive is connected or that Time Capsule is on the network.

You can find your Time Machine info in the General System Settings tab on Ventura machines or in its own preference pane in System Preferences on macOS Monterey and earlier.

If you’ve ever wondered why the Mac doesn’t come with a thick user manual explaining how it works and how all the apps work, wonder no more: that manual is actually built into the computer. The Help menu is so obvious that most of us completely overlook it. But we do this at our own risk, as it can be a huge help. The Help menu is right there in the menu bar, and that’s it contextual: The content changes depending on which app is open.

The Help menu is available in all apps, including the Finder. Foundry

Clicking the Help menu brings up a search field, a table of contents, lists of shortcuts, and other helpful tips and step-by-step instructions, often with visual cues to show you which menus to click and which menu items to select . Whenever you get stuck in an app and don’t know what to do next, hit the Help menu to get out of trouble.

The  menu is located in the top left corner of your Mac’s screen. Clicking it gives you instant access to your Mac’s system settings, the Mac App Store, and apps and documents you’ve recently opened. You can also use the  menu to restart and shut down your Mac.

Got a new Mac? Do these 10 things first 11 Foundry

If an app misbehaves and stops working, the  menu also has a special feature worth knowing: Force Quit. Force Quit immediately closes a stubborn application so you can restart your computer and get back to work.

5. Visit the Mac App Store

Apple has established the Mac App Store as an easy and secure way to download software for your Mac, all with the same Apple ID and password you use for music and iPhone apps. There are thousands of apps available, including many that won’t cost you a dime.

The Mac App Store is much more than just a way to download great new apps for your Mac. It’s also how Apple distributes critical app updates. To keep your Mac running smoothly and as secure as possible, download updates whenever you see notifications from the Mac App Store or set apps to update automatically, like on your iPhone.

Got a new Mac? Do these 10 things first 12 Foundry

You can even install iPhone and iPad apps on the M1 Macs. When you are searching, just click the iPhone and iPad Apps tab to download iOS apps right on your desktop.

6. Set up your email

Still using your email through a web browser, going to Gmail or Microsoft’s website to see what new messages you have? There’s a better way: Apple gives you a Mail app that can connect to almost any email service. Using the Mail app is a lot more convenient, especially if you check multiple email accounts, and it integrates well with macOS’ other core applications, such as Contacts, Calendars, and Maps.

You can find it in your Dock on new machines. Click it to open it and follow the instructions to set up your account.

Got a new Mac? Do these 10 things first 13 Foundry

7. Find your printer

We hate to admit it, but printers are still something most of us have in our homes. In the past you had to download and install drivers and software, but with the Mac it’s much easier to set up.

All you need to do is plug your printer into one of your Mac’s USB-C ports or connect to a Wi-Fi network. Open System Settings/System Preferences, click printers and scanners, and then click the Add printer, scanner or fax knob. If your Mac recognizes the device (and it should), it will configure it as needed and download any applicable drivers from Apple’s servers.

Got a new Mac? Do these 10 things first 14 Foundry

8. Meet Spotlight

Built right into macOS, Spotlight helps you quickly find things on your computer: documents, apps, pictures, contacts, maps, and files. Moreover, it can connect to the internet to search places like Wikipedia, news sites, movie listings and much more. You can even use Spotlight to perform calculations such as converting feet to meters or other simple arithmetic operations that you prefer to entrust to the computer.

Got a new Mac? Do these 10 things first 15 Foundry

Spotlight lives on your Mac’s menu bar; it’s the icon that looks like a magnifying glass. Clicking it brings up the Spotlight search field, and when you type something into the search field, Spotlight starts working. Or you can hold down the Command key on your keyboard and press the spacebar and Spotlight will appear.

Once you get the hang of it, using Spotlight is the fastest way to launch apps, find documents, and do a host of other things very quickly. Over the years it has grown in functionality, and in Ventura it’s better than ever, with robust web and image search, and quick actions like built-in timers.

9. Customize the Dock

The Dock is that bar of icons that sits at the bottom of the Mac’s screen. Docks on new Macs will be populated with Apple’s own built-in apps, such as Safari, Mail, Contacts, Calendars, and Notes, but you can customize it to your liking.

Got a new Mac? Do these 10 things first 16 Apple

You can customize your Dock so you only see the apps you care about. Don’t use Maps or FaceTime? Drag them from the Dock to the word To delete appears and release. Do you use Mail more than anything else? Instead, move it to the left. You can also easily add applications, folders, and files you need often by dragging them to the Dock.

You can also change the size, remove the “Open” indicators, disable the bouncing animation and much more in the Desktop & Dock settings (Ventura) or Dock & Menu bar institutions (Monterey and earlier). Your Dock is the most important part of your Mac Desktop, so spend some time getting it just the way you want it.

Got a new Mac? Do these 10 things first 17 Foundry

Open System Settings and click Desktop & Dock to change the Dock settings. You can resize the icons that appear in the dock, change the magnification of icons as you move your cursor over them, and move the dock to the left, bottom, or right edge of your screen, depending on what you want.

10. Learn keyboard shortcuts

Apple’s user interface is set up with clear menus like File and Edit, and most apps expose their main functions through those menus as well. Need to print something? Just click the File menu and select Print.

But you can save yourself So spend a lot of time using keyboard shortcuts to perform common tasks instead. For example, instead of clicking the File menu and selecting Print, you can just hold down the Command key and press P.

Got a new Mac? Do these 10 things first 18 Foundry

Every app on the Mac has its own shortcuts. Opening Mac Help and searching for “keyboard shortcuts” also yields some references. There are many common keyboard shortcuts. To learn some of the most powerful keyboard shortcuts on your Mac, check out this great primer and our guide to more advanced macOS tips.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally posted in 2015 and written by Peter Cohen. It is updated for the latest Mac operating system.