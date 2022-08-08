Gorilla terrifies South Carolina zoo visitor after making ‘smooth’ entrance

This is when a zoo visitor was left terrified after a cheeky gorilla made incredibly smooth entry into a enclosure.

In the viral TikTok clip, shared by Tina Flick, shows a group of gorillas wandering through an area hidden behind a glass wall.

But suddenly one enters the room and glides across the floor in one fluid motion, until it stops in front of the transparent barrier.

The beast, named Cenzoo, a resident of the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina, then spins around to present its behind to the visitors.

He soon strolls back to where he came from – but not before turning around and giving the guests a seemingly sly look.

In the background you can hear one person laughing as Tina admits, “I was terrified of it.”

The clip of the funny moment, shared last week, has since racked up millions of views and thousands of comments.

One wrote, “And that’s how you make an entrance,” while another said, “You saw that smile…he knew he was smooth with it.”

A third added: ‘He laughs too, he’s done this before’, as a fourth simply said, ‘Electric slide!’

Tina responded to one of the comments, explaining: ‘He scared me straight because I wasn’t real’ [paying] attention to the door in the room.’

A hashtag used for the TikTok video suggests the gorilla is Cenzoo, a 26-year-old gorilla previously housed at the Birmingham Zoo.

The zoo explained: “Like most adult gorillas, Cenzoo spends a lot of time resting, but he also enjoys other activities, such as observing the activities of the train behind the Primate building, using tools and participating to training sessions with his zookeepers.’