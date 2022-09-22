Koga the 400lb silverback is knocked out for his annual health MOT

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is when Koga knocked out the 400lb silverback for his annual MOT where brave vets inspected his heart, eyes, teeth and muscles.

Koga, 34, who is a western lowland gorilla, has an MOT every two years to ensure his health is in top condition.

The footage of Koga, who has been at The Buffalo Zoo in New York since 2007, was taken by Christan Dobosiewicz, 30.

Photos show the animal sleeping while the team of doctors check its health.

The huge animal is also seen holding the hand of one of the team members doing his research, with its massive stature making hers look minuscule.

Koga’s research went well under the watchful eye of the large team who made sure everything ran smoothly.

The “father figure” gorilla who is huge and can be a very dangerous animal is happy and healthy.

Koga, 34, who is a western lowland gorilla, has an MOT every two years to ensure his health is in top condition. The images of Koga, which has been at The Buffalo Zoo in New York since 2007, were taken by Christan Dobosiewicz, 30. Pictured: Koga the gorilla during his physical examination

Photos show the animal sleeping while the team of doctors check its health. The huge animal is also seen holding the hand of one of the team members doing his research, with its massive stature making theirs look minuscule, pictured

Koga’s research went well under the watchful eye of the large team who made sure everything ran smoothly. Pictured: Koga now

Christian said, “Koga is a very good father to the other gorillas in our zoo. He gives you mean looks, but that’s his role as a protector.

“He is very good with goalkeepers and responds well to training sessions and behind the scenes he is always playing with the kids.

“Every few years he undergoes a physical examination to make sure he is healthy and well.

“They look at his heart to check for heart conditions that are common in these animals, and give the rest of his body, including his teeth, eyes, joints and muscles, a look.

“It’s a big process and it takes a big team to make sure everything runs smoothly. He’s huge and can be a very dangerous animal so it can be tense at first, but our team is remarkable.

Koga’s research went well under the watchful eye of the large team who made sure everything ran smoothly. Pictured: Koga during the procedure

The “father figure” gorilla who is huge and can be a very dangerous animal is happy and healthy. Pictured: Koga during the procedure

“He weighs about 400 pounds, so he’s a very powerful animal.

“The team is professional and always on the ball. It’s never unnerving to be in the room with them because I know how great they are at their job.

“It’s unbelievable to see the size of his hands and fingers. I put my hands against his and it puts a lot of things into perspective.

“It’s really cool to see how powerful and strong he is, and also to get so close to such an interesting animal.

‘Everything went well during the investigation and Koga is as happy and healthy as ever.’

Photographer Christan said: ‘It’s really cool to see how powerful and strong he is, and also to get so close to such an interesting animal.’ Pictured: the procedure