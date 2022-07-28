Gorgosaurus sells for $6.1 mn at New York auction

An art dealer looks at a 3.04-foot-tall Gorgosaurus skeleton at Sotheby’s in New York City on July 5, 2022.



The first Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton to go under the hammer sold for $6.1 million at auction in New York on Thursday, Sotheby’s said.

The specimen is ten feet long and 22 feet long and was expected to fetch between $5 million and $8 million.

“The result places the Gorgosaurus among the most valuable dinosaurs ever sold at auction, and sets a new benchmark for a Gorgosaurus skeleton,” Sotheby’s said in a statement.

The Gorgosaurus roamed the Earth about 77 million years ago.

A typical adult weighed about two tons, slightly smaller than its more famous relative, the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Paleontologists say it was fiercer and faster than the T-Rex, with a stronger bite of about 42,000 Newtons compared to 35,000.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana.

The sale marked the first time Sotheby’s had auctioned an entire dinosaur skeleton since it sold Sue the T-Rex in 1997 for $8.36 million.

“Today’s Gorgosaurus came up for auction without a name, giving the buyer an exclusive opportunity to name the dinosaur,” Sotheby’s said.

Sotheby’s has not disclosed the buyer.

Unlike other countries, the United States does not restrict the sale or export of fossils, meaning the skeleton can end up abroad.

76-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton up for auction in NYC

© 2022 AFP