Gordon Sparks death: BBC Radio host dies aged 61 after cancer battle

BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks has died aged 61 after battling cancer.

The radio host was treated at St Luke’s Hospice in Plymouth until his death, with stars and heartbroken colleagues paying tribute after his passing.

Announcing the news, Stephanie Marshall, head of BBC South and South West, said: ‘It is a very sad day for BBC Radio Devon. Our hearts go out to Gordon’s friends, family and loyal listeners.

Gordon was a broadcasting legend – honest and brave through the toughest of times. He will be sorely missed.’

BBC Radio presenter Gordon Sparks dies aged 61: Tributes pour in for deceased star after fighting cancer (pictured in 2006)

Gordon was best known for presenting the BBC Radio Devon Breakfast Show and had commented on Plymouth Argyle games for 32 years.

Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies paid tribute to the presenter, tweeting: ‘Sad to hear that we have lost @SparksyOnRadio Gordon Sparks the sporty voice of fellow Janner and friend Plymouth.

“He will be sorely missed, especially by everyone at @HeraldPAFC RIP Sparkzy x.”

Footballer Peter Shilton also shared his condolences, writing: ‘I am so sad to hear that Gordon Sparks has passed away. Steph and I saw him at a dinner party in Plymouth not long ago.

“He was always so supportive when I was at the club and always such a nice man. RIP Gordon.’

Final photo: On October 13, Sparky shared a sweet photo of his granddaughter visiting him in hospital before being transferred to a hospice

Candid: The presenter had kept his followers informed of his progress by tweeting about his cancer treatment a few days before his death

Fellow BBC Radio Devon presenter Angela Kalwaites tweeted: ‘We will all miss our friend and colleague so much – he was absolutely one of a kind with a huge heart and sense of humour.’

Earlier this month, Sparks — better known as Sparky — told his followers, “Had severe breathing difficulties on Thursday. Paramedics called.

Taken to hospital, stood in the infamous ambulance queue for 17 hours. Currently in a ward undergoing various tests. Staff great.’

Days later, he added, “Tumour slightly bigger. Lungs that do not respond to antibiotics. New tumor on liver. Soon he will be transferred to St. Luke’s Hospice for a period of weeks or a short number of months.”

On October 13, Sparkie shared a sweet photo of his granddaughter visiting him in the hospital.

Tribute: Fans and friends shared their condolences on Twitter following the heartbreaking news

His last message, on October 17, read: ‘Huge thanks to the nurses in the Brent ward at @UHP_NHS for taking care of me over the past week.

“I’ve moved to @StLukesPlymouth. Slept most of the afternoon after introduction. Don’t understand how tired I am. Flooded with messages. Sorry I can’t answer.’

Gordon revealed in May that he had developed tumors in his throat 17 years after beating testicular cancer.

He said in a statement: “After initially thinking I had laryngitis, it took longer, so concerns grew and the various tests were done. This was increased to a scan when it was discovered that I had two growths, one of which had damaged my vocal cords. Not the best for radio!

‘The latest scan has shown that there is no metastasis to another part of my body. The medical gurus will try to kill the cancer completely through an intense period of radiation therapy every day for a month.

“I also want to let you all know that the bosses (and everyone) at BBC Radio Devon have been nothing short of brilliant. I have been absent for 11 weeks now. They clearly enjoy the peace!’

Heartbreaking: Gordon revealed in May that he had developed tumors in his throat 17 years after beating testicular cancer (pictured in 2018)

A spokesperson for BBC Radio Devon said at the time: ‘BBC Radio Devon is sad to announce that our beloved breakfast show host Gordon Sparkes has cancer.

Gordon loved the microphone at BBC Radio Devon while undergoing medical tests. He will now undergo intensive treatment.

“Of course we’re all mad at Gordon, but everyone at the station is sending him their love and support. As Gordon says: further and further.’