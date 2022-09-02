Gordon Ramsay’s unoccupied boat in Cornwall is splattered with bird’s poo

<!–

Gordon Ramsay’s unoccupied RIB boat was littered with bird droppings in a photo taken Friday.

The TV chef, 55, whose watercraft is moored near his two lavish Cornwall homes, has certainly gained appreciation from his local seagull fans.

His children Jack, Holly, both 22, and Tilly, 20, were last seen with the craft in April 2021, where they turned it off as they wrapped themselves up amid the gnarly weather.

oh dear! Gordon Ramsay’s unoccupied RIB boat was spattered with bird droppings in a photo taken Friday

The Ramsay’s two holiday homes in the seaside tourist hotspot have spent much of the lockdown in their rural retreat.

You could see Jack standing at the front of the boat, dressed in turquoise swim shorts as he waved to land.

Meanwhile, their male friend piloted the boat, while sisters Holly and Tilly sat together in the back of the ship.

After their jaunt around the bay, the siblings and their friend were able to jump off the boat and onto the jetty.

Unimpressed: The TV chef, 55, whose watercraft is moored near his two lavish Cornwall homes, certainly gained appreciation from his local seagull fans

It comes after Gordon’s son Jack proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when he swore at a reveler who took his unclaimed burger at a festival in Cornwall.

Jack, a Marine, was turned on by security at the Titan festival near Polzeath after calling the man “damned scum.”

His father Gordon, 55, is known for his love of swearing and making fun of people he works with on shows like Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.”

Jack was seen gesturing while speaking to security at the festival, looking like his famous father.

Family: His children Jack, Holly, both 22, and Tilly, 20, were last seen with the ship in April 2021, where they turned it off as they wrapped themselves up amid the gnarly weather

Having fun: Jack could be seen at the front of the boat wearing turquoise swim shorts waving to land

The reveler told MailOnline: ‘While I was eating my chips with my friends, an order rang for 20 minutes, but no one claimed it.

“So we rushed and claimed the ticket, even if it wasn’t ours, so we could keep eating our chips without the number being called.

“We placed the order on the table where we sat and let it sit there until Jack came over to pick up his burger.

“This is where it got interesting because his response to being late for his order and the fact that we took it and put it on the table for him he didn’t accept.”

The man accuses Jack’s friend of hitting him in the face with the burger.

He said: “I wasn’t very happy to have hamburger juice dripping out of my ear, so I decided to confront him, which led to me trying to throw it over the counter in response to getting a burger punched in the face.

“This then clearly escalated into a brawl and security intervened.

“Then he decided we’re all ‘f***ing scum’, which he yelled at us, despite none of us calling him rude names.

“For some reason he seems to feel like he’s way better than anyone else and has the right not only to yell insults at people, but to get aggressive over a burger he had the nerve to make.” order and then disappear the moment it was delivered.’

MailOnline contacted a spokesperson for Jack at the time for comment.