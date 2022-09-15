Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars to air on Channel Nine 13 years after Tracy Grimshaw feud

Gordon Ramsay is welcome back on Channel Nine, 13 years after his feud with outgoing A Current Affair host Tracy Grimshaw turned into public name-calling.

The notoriously hot-tempered celebrity chef, 55, will appear next year on a new show for the network, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

Boost Juice founder Janine Allis will also star in the Apprentice style cooking competition.

Gordon Ramsay (pictured) is back on Channel Nine with a new cooking show, 13 years after being declared persona non grata for comparing ACA presenter Tracy Grimshaw to Miss Piggy

Based on a successful format in the UK and the US, the show presents a group of aspiring food entrepreneurs with a series of challenges.

The 14 participants will have to prove their business skills in branding, service, marketing and event management.

The winning team will score a cash prize designed to kickstart their business.

Ramsay’s own Fox company, Studio Ramsay Global, is producing the show in partnership with Endemol Shine Australia.

It comes 13 years after Ramsay was made persona non grata at Channel Nine.

He had made a snarky comment about Tracy Grimshaw’s appearance after she interviewed him in A Current Affair in June 2009.

The incident later escalated into a feud when Ramsay reportedly called the ACA anchor a “fat pig.”

Boost Juice founder Janine Allis (pictured) will also star in Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars

Ramsay, whose publicist had asked ACA not to ask questions about his turbulent personal life at the time, teased Grimshaw with a comment about a mole on her face.

He compared it to “f**king Mount Etna” and asked if it was a “wart” when Grimshaw, clearly embarrassed, laughed awkwardly.

Ramsay made the comment after their chat, but while the cameras were still rolling, and was later unhappy when he saw his “throwaway line” aired on the show.

Ramsay had made a snarky comment about Tracy Grimshaw’s performance (pictured) after she interviewed him on A Current Affair in June 2009, sparking a high-profile feud between them.

The foul-mouthed host of Kitchen Nightmares retaliated by assaulting Grimshaw in front of an audience of thousands during the Melbourne Good Food and Wine Show.

He allegedly suggested that the veteran journalist was a ‘fat pig’ by… show a picture of a naked woman on all fours with a pig face, as well as an image of The Muppets character Miss Piggy, saying, “That’s Tracy Grimshaw.”

Ramsay later apologized and tried to pass his comments on as a joke, explaining through his publicist that he had a great relationship with Grimshaw and Channel Nine.

Ramsay was reportedly unhappy after the comment was later aired on A Current Affair

He also denied reports that he had called her a “lesbian” and told… 7News: ‘I have all the ties; I never mentioned the word ‘lesbian’ once.’

The restaurateur said his comments were “blown out of context.”

Grimshaw gave a blistering response to A Current Affair, telling viewers, “This is not a business for the faint of heart, and neither am I.

Ramsay later apologized and tried to pass his comments as a joke, but Grimshaw (pictured) had none of it and delivered a blistering on-air takedown

“Despite what his publicist said, we don’t have a great relationship. We have no relationship at all.

“I’ve been in interviews with him because it’s entertaining and it’s my job.”

Grimshaw described Ramsay’s attack as hurtful and unfunny, calling him a bully and a narcissist.

She also clarified that she was not a lesbian, although Ramsay denied ever saying so.