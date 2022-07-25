Gordon Ramsay SWEARS at super-fan as he bombards him with life-size cutout of the TV chef

Gordon Ramsay unleashed a petty tirade against a superfan who bombarded him with a life-sized cardboard cutout over dinner in Glasgow on Saturday.

The TV chef, 55, was visibly surprised to see the man coming to his table while dining at The Ox and Finch in the Scottish town.

The Hell’s Kitchen star posted a clip to his TikTok account of the fan, apparently in his early 20s, dragging the cutout in his direction as he enjoyed his meal.

Doppelganger: Gordon Ramsay unleashed a petty tirade at a superfan who bombarded him with a life-size cardboard cutout over dinner in Glasgow on Saturday

Horrified, Gordon gasped at first, “Dude, dude, what are you doing?”

He laughed when he asked, ‘What the hell are you doing? People eat dinner. Where did you get that from?’

Laughing hysterically, the cheeky fan replied, “My friends bought it for me as a shrine, forever searching for the shoes for the cardboard.”

Gordon then signed it while being asked by another diner, “Are you flattered?”

The big reveal: The TV chef, 55, was visibly surprised to see the man coming to his table while dining at The Ox and Finch in the Scottish town

WTF! The Hell’s Kitchen star posted a clip on his TikTok account of the fan, apparently in his early twenties, dragging the cutout in his direction as he enjoyed his meal

Fair game: Gordon then signed it while being asked by another diner, “Are you flattered?”

He replied sarcastically, “No.”

Gordon shared the video on TikTok, writing: “I was just trying to have a nice dinner in Glasgow when this happened.”

The clip has since garnered more than 2.2 million views and over 247,000 likes.

Scotland is a place close to the TV personality’s heart, with Gordon originally hailing from Johnstone in Renfrewshire.

Superfan: Laughing hysterically, the cheeky follower replied: ‘My friends bought it as a shrine, forever looking for the shoes for the cardboard’

Before traveling to Scotland, the celebrity chef and his wife Tana, 47, attended the ITV summer party at The Mandrake Hotel in London on Thursday evening.

The couple share five children, Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 22, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, three.

The Hell’s Kitchen star is valued at £157 million and takes home £42 million each year from his dining and TV work.