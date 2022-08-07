Gordon Ramsay mocks Jamie Oliver in cheeky clip as he shoves fellow chef’s book down his pants

Gordon Ramsay showed his sassy side when he made fun of fellow chef Jamie Oliver in a funny Instagram video on Sunday.

The F Word star Gordon, 55, shared a comment from a social media user that read, “I bet you’re one of those chefs who just steal other people’s recipes.”

Pointing to himself before wagging his finger and saying ‘no, no, no’, he saw Gordon spinning around to reveal Jamie’s 2004 book Jamie’s Dinners, hidden in the back of his jeans.

Messing with:

He captioned his post: ‘If you let @tillyramsay do your social media. Child….my secrets!’

In 2020, Australian chef Mitch Orr accused Gordon of ‘stealing’ one of his signature dishes.

At the time, the outspoken British chef uploaded a video to Instagram in which he made a Vietnamese braised pork carbonara served with an egg yolk.

Naughty:

Mitch claimed the recipe was an exact replica of his one of his dishes – macaroni, pork head and egg yolk – once served at his former Sydney restaurant ACME.

Responding to Gordon’s post, he said: ‘Looks familiar friend’, who immediately received support from the hospitality industry.

Mitch said that while chefs and cooks don’t have recipes, it’s “standard etiquette to give credit where credit is due.”

Impeachment:

Out of hand?

“Gordon is one of the greatest chefs in the world with over 9 million followers on social media – it’s good to mention where the inspiration for the dish came from,” Emerald City told me.

It comes after Gordon was criticized last week after a viral TikTok video showed him climbing into a lamb pen saying, ‘I’m going to eat you! Yummy, yum, yum, yum.’

As the lambs merrily trotted to greet him, he asked, “Which one goes into the oven first?” before pointing to a lamb and saying, “You!”

Repeat history?

Finally Gordon yelled, “Oven time” as he crawled over to the frightened baby animals.

The TV star wrote on his upload: ‘The lamb sauce was still not found when making this video…..’

TikTok users were quick to comment, with one urging, “Okay, I’m not vegan or vegetarian, but that crosses the line,” with another joking: “Don’t play with your food, Gordon.”

Shocking:

“Gordon please leave them alone, find the lamb sauce, not the lamb,” one who watched the video pleaded.

Someone else wrote: ‘Okay, I think Gordon has finally lost it. Somebody do something before it’s too late,” while another commented, “Gordon, I think you need a break from tiktok.”

Many users asked if his video would boost TikToker That Vegan Teacher, with one saying, “Gordon is about to become the main villain in vegan teacher stories.”

Poor Herd:

“Is this your reaction to the vegan teacher?” someone else asked

Self-proclaimed animal activist Kadie Karen Diekmeyer became a TikTok sensation as That Vegan Teacher after going viral for her videos promoting a vegan lifestyle.

In 2021 Gordon was scolded for his love of meat by the vegan TikToker, who sang ‘Eating animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay / Hurting animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay / And if you call me a ‘donut’, that’s fine, as long as you are vegan from now on.’

In a viral video response, the celebrity chef addressed the drama by eating a burger in front of the camera and calling Kadie a “vegan donut” as she nodded along to her song.

“Beef burgers were consumed during the making of this TikTok,” he captioned the video and later posted the video to his Instagram account, adding: “It’s an honor that a song was written about me…and now back to my beef burger.’