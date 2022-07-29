Gordon Ramsay causes outrage on TikTok as he gleefully selects a lamb to slaughter

He is never shy about seeking controversy.

And on Thursday, Gordon Ramsay, 55, caused outrage on TikTok as he rubbed his hands with joy and said “yummy, yummy” as he chose an innocent lamb to slaughter.

Users on the video platform were stunned by the clip in which the celebrity chef sat on the edge of a pen and sang, “I’m going to eat you!”

Gordon then rubbed his hands and said, “Yummy yum yum yum yum before excitedly asking the lambs, ‘Which one goes in the oven first?”

‘You!’ cried the chef, pointing to a sweet lamb, before climbing in with the small flock and they burst in terror.

Finally Gordon yelled, “Oven time” as he crawled over to the frightened baby animals.

The TV star wrote on his upload: ‘The lamb sauce was still not found when making this video…..’

TikTok users were quick to comment, with one urging, “Okay, I’m not vegan or vegetarian, but that crosses the line,” with another joking: “Don’t play with your food, Gordon.”

“Gordon please leave them alone, find the lamb sauce, not the lamb,” begged one person watching the video.

Someone else wrote: ‘Okay, I think Gordon has finally lost it. Somebody do something before it’s too late,” while another commented, “Gordon, I think you need a break from tiktok.”

Many users asked if his video would boost TikToker That Vegan Teacher, with one saying, “Gordon is about to become the main villain in vegan teacher stories.”

“Is this your reaction to the vegan teacher?” someone else asked

Self-proclaimed animal activist Kadie Karen Diekmeyer became a TikTok sensation as That Vegan Teacher after going viral for her videos promoting a vegan lifestyle.

In 2021 Gordon was scolded for his love of meat by the vegan TikToker, who sang ‘Eating animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay / Hurting animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay / And if you call me a ‘donut’, that’s fine, as long as you are vegan from now on.’

In a viral video response, the celebrity chef addressed the drama by eating a burger in front of the camera and calling Kadie a “vegan donut” as she nodded along to her song.

“Beef burgers were consumed during the making of this TikTok,” he captioned the video and later posted the video to his Instagram account, adding: “It’s an honor that a song was written about me…and now back to my beef burger.’