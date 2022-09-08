Gordon Ramsay banks a £1.1million profit from his image rights company

<!–

Gordon Ramsay has been given a bank balance boost after taking huge losses at his global restaurants.

His restaurant empire, which stretches far beyond these shores, with outposts in Versailles and Las Vegas, has incurred massive losses, now amounting to £24.7 million – despite raking in £3.3 million in leave payments.

But there’s no immediate prospect of Ramsay embracing a starvation diet, thanks to the nourishing numbers emerging from his image rights company, Humble Pie Media.

It has just reported a profit of £1.1m for the past year, bringing its total reserves to £5.7m.

Evidence that television chefs often produce their most dazzling work far away from the kitchen?

The celebrity chef runs or owns a stake in 35 restaurants in the UK and has licensing agreements for a further 13 worldwide.

Last year, the chef revealed he had lost £57million during the Covid pandemic after having to close his restaurants for much of 2020.

Gordon admitted he was ‘devastated’ by the financial impact of the crisis, losing £10 million in bookings in January 2021 alone as a result of the third lockdown.

The TV star had previously revealed that he was forced to cancel 22,000 bookings for his restaurants in December 2020 as England was placed in layered restrictions following a surge in Covid cases.

Gordon told The Sun: ‘In December we had £10 million worth of reservations that were wiped out overnight.’

‘From March 19 to February 3 this year, we suffered a £57.5 million drop in sales.’

Tough: His restaurant empire, stretching far beyond these shores, with outposts in Versailles and Vegas, has suffered huge losses (Heddon Street Kitchen is pictured in London)

Gordon added that he was forced to take on the government’s furlough scheme to save thousands of jobs in his restaurant empire.

He added: “I get criticized for being rich, but the responsibility that rests on my shoulders – the livelihood at stake – is enormous.”

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the star’s pandemic bank balance, though it was revealed last September that the star had made £6million through his image rights and production businesses.

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance – which was discontinued after just one series – Gordon, Gino and Fred: Roadtrip and Fox series Next Level Chef were among those TV stints that have boosted his bank balance by an astonishing figure.

His production company Studio Ramsey didn’t stop at creating a series of shows, producing YouTube segments, as well as Channel 4’s The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft, hosted by Keith Lemon.

Gordon’s Humble Pie Media and Humble Pie Productions were worth £9.5 million together in September 2021, according to reports from The Sun, an increase of £7 million from the previous year.

Documents revealed the latter paid just under £1 million in taxes, while the former paid £142,000, meaning the Hell’s Kitchen star earned around £6 million during the pandemic.