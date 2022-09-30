Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana tease an appearance on the Strictly Christmas Special

Their daughter Tilly showed off her stuff on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, finishing in sixth place.

And now Gordon and Tana Ramsay shared a photo of themselves on the famous dance floor, joking that they had signed up for the show’s Christmas special.

The celebrity chef, 55, laughed at his Instagram stories on Friday as he and Tana, 48, hugged and danced on the iconic set at BBC Elstree.

Dancing Queens: Gordon and Tana Ramsay shared a photo of themselves on the famous Strictly dance floor on Friday, claiming they had signed up for the show’s Christmas special

He captioned the snap: ‘Christmas special, can’t wait #BBCstrictly’.

Gordon cut a casual figure for the outing in a black T-shirt and jeans as he slipped his feet into comfortable trainers.

Tana, who married the chef in 1996, looked stunning in a black shift dress adorned with a swan print, tights and stone gray ankle boots.

Dancing Shoes: Their daughter Tilly shone on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, finishing in sixth place

She accentuated her features with a touch of makeup and let her dark brown locks fall in a soft curl on her shoulders.

Past Christmas specials have included Sara Cox, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and singer Anne-Marie, as well as a slew of returning celebrities from the main series.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives from BBC and Strictly for comment.

Love to: Last year, Gordon, who also shares daughter Holly, Megan and sons Jack and Oscar with his wife, said he would sign up for the dance show someday. He said, “In a damn heartbeat.” (pictured with Tilly)

The television personality was famously moved to tears when he saw his then 20-year-old daughter dancing next to her partner Nikita Kumzin.

Speaking with the radio times last year, Gordon, who also shares daughter Holly, Megan and sons Jack and Oscar with his wife, said he would sign up for the dance show someday, he said: “In a damn heartbeat.”

However, when asked if he would like to show his stuff in sequins, he replied: “No, Jesus Christ, no. Don’t they sew your pants into your shirt?’.

Proud Dad: The television personality was famously moved to tears when he saw his then 20-year-old daughter dancing next to her partner Nikita Kumzin

It comes after the professional partnership between Anton du Beke and Erin Boag seems to be coming to an end.

With the famous duo not performing their Anton & Erin tour this year for the first time since 2009.

Instead, du Beke, 56, will spend six weeks on the Strictly Come Dancing arena tour in January and February.

And later in the year, the popular dancer turned judge will star in his two-man show – Him And Me – with fellow Strictly star Giovanni Pernice.

Stars: Tilly and Nikita (left) took the floor for the nineteenth season shows, which was ultimately won by actress Rose Ayling-Ellis

The Strictly tour offers famous rewards for the judges and contestants, and it is said that Du Beke will earn double what he would have on his recent tours with Erin, 47.

It will run from January 20 to February 12 and will include Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Newcastle, London, Belfast and Glasgow.

Du Beke, from Sevenoaks, Kent, and Erin, from Auckland, New Zealand, met in 1997.

They became dance partners and turned pro in 2002, and were chosen in 2004 to appear in the first series of Strictly van de Beeb.

Erin was seen on the show for ten years, dancing with Colin Jackson, Peter Shilton, Richard Arnold, Julian Clary and Martin Offiah.