Gordon Ramsay, 57, and his son Oscar, 5, look delighted on the Cars movie ride at Disneyland on a family day out with his wife Tana and baby Jesse.

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana enjoyed a magical day at Disneyland in California this week as they took their two youngest children to the theme park.

The 57-year-old TV chef and father of six proved he’s a hands-on dad as he treated his sons Oscar, 5, and baby Jesse, nine months, to a day of fun.

Gordon was photographed looking as delighted as Oscar in Radiator Springs Racers, which is inspired by Disney’s animated film series, Cars.

Gordon sat in the front of a red car next to Oscar, who was hugging a stuffed version of Monsters Inc.’s Boo.

Both father and son beamed as they made their way down the course, looking like they were having the time of their lives.

Gordon was later seen walking hand-in-hand with Tana, 49, through the park and looking after their youngest son, Jesse, who was lying in a stroller.

The Kitchen Nightmares star wore a baseball cap and a navy t-shirt with shorts for the outing, which he teamed with a pair of sneakers.

Meanwhile, Tana opted for an all-black look as she also sported a baseball cap, a tank top and a pair of tight leggings with sneakers.

The family was joined by some friends, a VIP tour guide and security as they explored the iconic theme park.

Before his trip to the US, Gordon was on a fishing trip in Iceland, where he bragged about his catch of the day.

Gordon took to Instagram late last month to give fans a glimpse of his Scandinavian getaway.

He captioned his post: “Amazing week in Iceland! And yes, I caught the biggest salmon of the year!”

Fans flooded the comments to praise his fishing skills, including adventurer Bear Grylls, who simply posted a shocked emoji beneath the snaps.

The TV chef has been enjoying a week in Iceland and taking advantage of the culinary scene in Reykjavik.

While Gordon was enjoying his getaway, his daughter Holly was poolside supporting her boyfriend, Adam Peaty, as he competed in the Olympics.

The influencer was full of praise for the swimmer after he finished second in the 100m breaststroke final and received a silver medal.

Gordon was photographed checking on Jesse in the stroller.

The family was seen with friends in the park.

The group was seen chatting.

The 24-year-old daughter of the famous TV chef took to Instagram to tell her fans how much he means to her and her family.

Holly shared a series of romantic photos with Adam after the race and said she is “in awe of him” and “couldn’t be more proud”.

Holly wrote: ‘These pictures say it all. You are our world and I couldn’t have been more proud of you last night. What you have achieved is truly incredible. I am totally in awe of you and your faith.

‘It’s impossible to describe the sacrifices you’ve made to get here, and for it to be your third game, it takes so much.

‘It’s been a journey getting here and I’m so grateful to be a part of your team. @adam_peaty and @melmarshallmassive are a force to be reckoned with Congratulations to them both.’

“To think that when we met 15 months ago you weren’t in the pool. Watching you get back in the water and fall in love with your gift all over again has been the most inspiring experience.

Gordon has been showing off his impressive fishing skills on social media after enjoying a week in Iceland.