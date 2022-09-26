Gorden Tallis tells NRL fans not to ‘go woke’ and stop booing Latrell Mitchell

Gorden Tallis has urged the NRL not to ‘wake up’ and defended Penrith fans who booed Latrell Mitchell on Saturday night.

The superstar’s fullback was booed loudly by sections of Panthers supporters after the reigning Prime Minister’s 32-12 win in the preliminary final at Accor Stadium on Saturday night.

Tallis did not approve of the booing, but insisted that paying spectators were within their rights to express their feelings, as long as they didn’t exceed certain limits.

Latrell Mitchell was loudly booed by Penrith fans at Accor Stadium on Saturday

‘It is not right and his Penrith [fans] wrong? Yes,” he said on Triple M.

‘But are they entitled to boo? I think they do.

“I actually think if you pay the money, if they don’t cross the line, and I don’t think booing” [is] […] I don’t want the audience to wake up to our game and you want them to get excited.’

The former Brisbane Broncos and Queensland great also suggested there were phases in the game where booing one player was more acceptable than others.

Panthers fans expressed their feelings as they watched their team clear a 12-point deficit to defeat the Bunnies 32-12 in the second preliminary final

And Gorden Tallis believes fans are well within their rights to scold players if they want to

‘After the game, is it? [booing] unfair? Yes,” he continued.

“Is it unfair to the game if they run out? I’m not going to tell a fan that he can’t go to the game, pay his money and boo or cheer on a player.”

Panthers fans aren’t the first to reserve a less-than-welcome reception for Mitchell.

The Rabbitohs star was booed loudly by Roosters fans earlier this month when Souths lost 26-16 when their arch-rivals inaugurated Allianz Stadium.

The fullback said the reception was “disappointing”, noting that former AFL star Adam Goodes walked away from the footy as he was constantly attacked by the fans.

“It was to be expected,” Mitchell said.

‘Once or twice [is fine], or when I’m kicking goals, sure. But every ride? It was disappointing. […] It sucks, to be honest. Adam Goodes gave up his career because of this. It is not fun. We process it every day as it is.’

Mitchell won back-to-back Grand Finals with the Roosters in 2018 and 2019, before making the switch from Bondi Junction to Redfern in appalling conditions.

Roosters fans hooted Mitchell loudly as the Chooks played the Bunnies in the first NRL game at the new Allianz Stadium in Round 24

But the Souths star got a rousing reception at the end of the elimination final against the same team at the same venue just a week later

Former AFL star Adam Goodes grew tired of the relentless booing he received

An already troubled relationship was soured further last year, when Mitchell Roosters star left Joey Manu with a broken cheekbone after a shoulder attack.

Ahead of the Rabbitohs clash against the Roosters in the elimination final a week later, ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys and Tricolors boss Trent Robinson urged fans not to berate Mitchell.

Their pleas fell on deaf ears at first, as the 25-year-old was once again the target of Roosters fans.

However, Mitchell was left speechless by the reception he received after the final whistle as many Chooks supporters were left to applaud him after he played Souths’ 30-14 after a brutal slugfest with seven yellow cards.