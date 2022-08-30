Gorbachev rose through the Communist ranks to become a reforming titan of 20th Century politics 

Like the last Roman Emperor Romulus Augustus and the Soviet predecessor Tsar Nicholas II before him, Mikhail Gorbachev oversaw the collapse of a once great power.

The eighth and last leader of the Soviet Union, who has died at the age of 91, did not fight his reformist corner until the dissolution of the communist state in 1991.

In fact, Gorbachev signed his own letter of resignation just six years after taking charge and a year after winning the country’s only presidential election.

He took over a Soviet Union in turmoil in 1985 — eventually paving the way for the end of the Cold War in 1991 and the rise of current president Vladimir Putin at the turn of the millennium.

Promoted to Secretary General in 1985, Gorbachev promised revolutionary anti-Stalinist reforms and, although his efforts failed to prop up an ailing Soviet Union, he eventually helped end the Cold War with the US.

Ronald Reagan (L) and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev (R) at the first summit in Geneva, Switzerland, November 19, 1985

Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev was born in 1931 in the remote village of Privolnoe in southwestern Russia during the rule of Joseph Stalin.

Despite his grandfather fulfilling Stalin’s dream of collectivization by forming the village’s first communal farm, the Soviet famine of 1932-33, in which forced harvesting killed an estimated five million people, was an early reminder for the future Soviet leader.

Two of Gorbachev’s uncles and an aunt perished from the shortages and both his grandfathers were sent to the infamous Gulag labor camps a few years later.

This did not stop his family’s dedication to the communist cause – Gorbachev’s father Sergey received the prestigious Order of Lenin award for harvesting more than 800,000 kg of grain in 1948.

This allowed Gorbachev, who excelled both academically and politically during his youth, to be admitted to Moscow State University in 1950 to study law without passing a single exam.

Here he met his wife Raisa, who later became a passionate Marxist-Leninist philosophy teacher before assuming the position of First Lady.

The couple sent daughter Irina to an “ordinary” school, in her words, in Stavropol instead of a school reserved for party officials.

The eventual demise of Stalin in 1953 brought Gorbachev’s new hero to the fore when Nikita Khrushchev, arguably the first “reformer” of the Soviet leadership, took charge as the first secretary of the Communist Party.

The initial “de-Stalinization” of the Soviet Union lasted only 11 years, with Gorbachev quietly working his way up to political office.

He rose through the ranks under Leonid Brezhnev, first heading the Stavropol region for seven years before being promoted to the coveted Central Committee in 1978.

Mikhail Gorbachev meeting workers at the Peugeot factory near Paris during his visit to France, October 1985

When he became General Secretary of the Communist Party in 1985, Gorbachev was finally able to flex his reformist muscles without fear of retaliation from the party’s hardliners.

‘Glasnost’, or ‘openness’ – introduced in 1986 – was a major ideological shift in Soviet thinking, in stark contrast to Stalin’s authoritarian rule.

Freedom of the press and expression were possible in the minds of citizens for the first time as Gorbachev implemented several anti-corruption measures and encouraged control of the Kremlin.

It didn’t gain the Soviet leader’s fans among the Communist Party’s hardliners, but set up Gorbachev’s historic “Perestroika,” or Reconstruction Plan, as further liberal reforms were implemented – much to the delight of then-US President George W. Bush.

He released Stalin in a furious tirade in 1987, saying: “To remain true to historical truth, we must see both Stalin’s indisputable contribution to the struggle for socialism and the abuses committed by him and his entourage, for which our people paid a high price and which had serious consequences for the life of our society.

“The guilt of Stalin and his immediate entourage towards the party and the people for the massive repressive measures and acts of lawlessness is enormous and unforgivable.”

The Soviet Union had given up on dreams of becoming a global socialist superpower and was instead liberalizing and consolidating under Gorbachev.

He took the unprecedented step of withdrawing troops from the disastrous 1988 Afghan invasion after the Soviet Union invaded the country nine years earlier as part of the Cold War.

Undoubtedly, his isolationism – combined with ‘glasnost’ – inspired the revolutions of 1989, when the peoples of Poland, Czechoslovakia and East Germany rose up against Moscow.

The Brezhnev Doctrine allowed the Kremlin to intervene in any socialist state – but Gorbachev virtually abandoned the policy, meaning citizens could revolt without fear of repression.

Mikhail Gorbachev, who has died aged 91, talks to US President Ronald Reagan in 1985

Yet, amid anger from the traditional wing of the Communist Party, Gorbachev simply said in 1988: “The Soviet people want full-blooded and unconditional democracy.”

In Gorbachev’s camp, this meant further yielding to NATO and restoring relations with the US.

He first met then-US President Ronald Reagan in Geneva in 1985 and laid the groundwork for stronger Washington-Moscow relations — and ultimately the end of the Cold War — at three subsequent summits.

Two decades after the first historic meeting, he would consider Reagan “a great president, with whom the Soviet leaders could begin a very difficult but important dialogue.”

After comfortably winning the presidency in 1990, he proposed plans for further decentralization and privatization of the economy.

However, this meant that the reformist leader eventually fell between the old guard and new liberal challenger Boris Yeltsin, both of whom urged the leadership to choose between binary communism and capitalism.

It was Yeltsin who eventually ushered his country into a new era — something political scientist Francis Fukuyama called “The End of History” — and Gorbachev out of office.

Months later, Yeltsin — presumably backed by Washington — signed a decree dissolving the Soviet Union, along with 11 republic leaders.

However, the last Soviet leader did not just disappear from politics.

A fierce critic of Putin, he said in 2016 that the current president rules through “friends from school, with people he played football with on the same street.”

The expiration of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in August 2019 – after 32 years of operation – was a reminder of Gorbachev’s rare ability to seek peace with the US – something neither his predecessors nor successors achieved.