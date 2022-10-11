Goran Dragic: ‘I’m probably close to the end of my career’ Sports By Merry On Oct 11, 2022 Share “It means a lot,” said Goran Dragic. “I never thought I’d be in the league for 15 years. Coming to the league it wasn’t easy. It took me some time to adjust to this style of play and the culture and everything. But I’ve always I’ve always been trying to be better next season, so I feel like I’m still here. “This means I just want to enjoy basketball. I’m probably nearing the end of my career. I just want to enjoy it and win games. I think this is a really great group that I’m a part of. Everyone is such a nice guy and having fun. And of course it’s all up to us now to start winning and it will be much easier.”Source: Darnell Mayberry @ The Athletic Share