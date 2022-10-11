WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Goran Dragic: ‘I’m probably close to the end of my career’

Sports
By Merry
“It means a lot,” said Goran Dragic. “I never thought I’d be in the league for 15 years. Coming to the league it wasn’t easy. It took me some time to adjust to this style of play and the culture and everything. But I’ve always I’ve always been trying to be better next season, so I feel like I’m still here. “This means I just want to enjoy basketball. I’m probably nearing the end of my career. I just want to enjoy it and win games. I think this is a really great group that I’m a part of. Everyone is such a nice guy and having fun. And of course it’s all up to us now to start winning and it will be much easier.”
Source: Darnell Mayberry @ The Athletic
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More