GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns

CLARENCE, NY (AP) — After consecutive mass shootings last spring, including one that killed 10 people in a grocery store not far from his home in a Buffalo suburb, Republican U.S. Representative Chris Jacobs made a decision.

If there was a ban on assault weapons, he would support it, he told voters in his conservative congressional district.

“I couldn’t have said anything,” Jacobs said. Silence would have enabled him to cruise through the Republican primaries. But after 31 deaths in 10 days, including the killing of 19 children at a school in Uvalde, Texas, he felt he had a duty to take a public position.

“Having two young kids, it’s just real — you have a different perspective when, you know, thinking about going home to your kids when those 19 kids died,” Jacobs said.

A week later, another decision came. As Republicans withdrew their support for him en masse, Jacobs announced that he would not run for re-election.

The end of his career is another sign of the increasing polarization in a congress where, as Jacobs said, “If you deviate from a party position, you are destroyed.”

“There are a lot of single-issue voters in the Republican Party on this issue, and abortion on the other side,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“I think the idea of ​​large tents for parties is very important. And right now it’s very shrill in both directions, and I just don’t think that’s right,” he said. “The polarized nature is why you see a lot of frustrated congressmen and not enough being done.”

But if one regrets the decision that abruptly ended his political career, it does not show. On his way out of Congress, the Republican serving his first full term has redoubled his support for the regulation of certain high-powered firearms and proposed a licensing scheme for people who want to buy them.

“Ninety-nine percent of people are very responsible gun owners. Unfortunately, saying it’s only 1% (which it isn’t) is not comforting to someone who lost someone senselessly in Buffalo or in one of these mass shootings,” Jacobs said.

Its Federal Assault Weapons Licensing Act would require people to take a security course, pass an FBI background check and submit fingerprints before purchasing a “semi-automatic assault weapon.” There are exceptions, including for current owners, active-duty military personnel, and law enforcement officers.

The steps would be similar to those required for the thousands of gun permits issued by Jacobs over five years as an Erie County Clerk, a process he considers to strike a fair balance between Second Amendment protections and responsible ownership.

Many former supporters of Jacobs view his position as treason.

“It’s just not really tolerable,” said state Conservative Party chairman Gerard Kassar.

“In terms of individual issues, in parts of New York State, the Second Amendment is … a very, very important individual issue and represents more than just the issue of guns,” Kassar said. “It represents the issue of liberty, represents a matter of constitutionalists. It represents the position of libertarians.”

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that Jacobs “had given in to the gun grabbers”.

Jacobs’ reputation as a moderate has so far worked in his favor. He was the first Republican elected Erie County Clerk in 40 years and accepted to the school board in the heavily Democratic county seat of Buffalo.

He was serving in the state Senate when, with the approval of President Donald Trump, he won a special election to Congress in June 2020.

In Congress, Jacobs was backed by the National Rifle Association, voted against impeaching Trump and has strongly advocated the completion of the wall started by the former president along the southern border.

But his split from the armed party began when an 18-year-old gunman killed 10 black people and injured three victims at a Tops Friendly Market near where his real estate development company is located.

“It was deep for all of us,” said Jacobs, a member of a prominent Buffalo family. His uncle is Jeremy Jacobs, the billionaire owner of the Boston Bruins and chairman of franchise giant Delaware North.

Two weeks later, another 18-year-old with a similar weapon opened fire at the primary school in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. This time Jacobs’ thoughts went out to his own children, one 3 and the other less than a year old.

When the House voted in July to ban certain semi-automatic weapons for the first time since 2004, he was one of two Republicans to back the bill, which had little chance of running in the US Senate.

Had Jacobs decided to run for re-election, he would have campaigned in a newly elected district that was even more conservative than the one he now represents in the suburbs and rural areas around Buffalo.

The new area would have included six new, mostly rural, counties along the Pennsylvania border, where it is largely unknown.

“Obviously if I had run — and I thought I could have done it — but I thought the NRA, the money outside of it would have been plentiful and I just thought that wasn’t good for the district or the party,” Jacobs said, “and I just decided it wasn’t the right thing to do.”

Nick Langworthy, the chairman of the Republican committee, eventually won the primaries in the new district and will be the priceless favorite against Democrat Max Della Pia in November. Langworthy intervened after saying he was surprised by Jacobs’ support for a ban on semi-automatic firearms.

“I think everyone got caught very flat by taking the Democrats’ stance on gun control,” he said at the time.

If elected, Langworthy would “not support an assault weapons ban or any other legislation that restricts the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans and has been proven to be ineffective,” his campaign spokesman, Chris Grant, said in a statement to the AP on Tuesday.

Andrea Nikischer, co-founder of a progressive group in Jacobs’ current district, has long criticized the Republican for his politics and pro-Trump votes. Nevertheless, she was disappointed with his decision to leave office after he changed his stance on guns.

“I’m sorry he didn’t run,” she said. “I think it would have been a very meaningful discourse, and he could have pushed his party in a more positive direction. The power of the incumbent is strong and I wish he had used that power to further stimulate this discussion in his own party.”

Jacobs has not yet found support for his assault weapons license proposal and does not expect it to come out with the election in a few weeks.

But he said he hoped more support could come after November.

“I’m going to bring this up,” he said, “and I hope someone takes it.”

