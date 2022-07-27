GOP tells Hunter’s financial advisor to turn over all information on the Biden family business

Hunter Biden’s financial adviser and former Clinton administration appointee Edward Prewitt (pictured) is being asked by Republicans to turn over all documents related to Biden’s family business

House Republicans on the government oversight and reform committee are asking Hunter Biden’s financial adviser to hand over all information about the Biden family business’ transactions to the group.

“Committee Republicans are determined to follow Hunter Biden’s money trail—consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,” the panel wrote in a letter sent Wednesday morning led by Ranking member James Comer.

“The American people deserve to know the president’s connections to his son’s business deals, which have come at the expense of American interests and could pose a threat to national security,” the Kentucky representative added.

Information requested by Republicans on the Oversight Committee includes a list of accounts opened by Hunter and his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin, as well as all communications between employees of the Prewitt, Mahler, Tucker Private Wealth Management Group with Hunter, his uncle James Biden, President Joe Biden and Schwerin.

The minority party has little power in congressional committees, meaning the letter is mostly symbolic. Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat, is the only one who can actually demand documents or information from private entities.

However, Cromer’s request could set the table for a subpoena next year if Republicans regain a majority.

Edward Prewitt, a former Clinton administration appointee, advised Hunter on financial transactions as US banks spotted suspicious activity by the Biden family.

“More than 150 transactions of the Bidens’ business transactions have been flagged by US banks through the submission of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network,” the letter reads. “Text messages show that Hunter Biden was aware of these SARs and took steps to avoid discovery in his financial transactions.”

It added: “Information reviewed by Committee Republicans shows that you advised Hunter Biden on financial transactions when US banks spotted suspicious activity by the Biden family.”

Committee Republicans have reviewed documents that Congressman Comer said shows Prewitt Hunter in an email that Wells Fargo had flagged Corporate Compliance “transactions related to his accounts… further investigation.”

A Wednesday letter written by Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer to Prewitt notes:[T]Actions related to Hunter Biden’s accounts have been flagged for further investigation by Wells Fargo Corporate Compliance and you have brought this fact to Hunter Biden’s attention in an email.”

The GOP panelists demand that Prewitt hand over all documents related to Hunter, his uncles James, President Joe Biden and Hunter’s longtime business partner Eric Schwerin. Pictured: Hunter and Joe watch the July 4 fireworks display at the White House as they watch Beau Biden Jr.

Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop hard drive contains a voicemail from his father discussing his affairs in China, despite claims the president knew nothing about his foreign affairs. An image of the hard drive (above) shows Hunter Biden passing out with a crack pipe hanging from his mouth

Schwerin, who had access to Joe Biden’s financial accounts with the company, according to Wednesday’s letter, had “multiple meetings with then-Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and foreign business partners.”

“Schwerin’s participation in these transactions,” the GOP panel members note, “raises questions about President Biden’s involvement in the management and knowledge of the activities of these various entities.”

Prewitt, the panel requests, must hand over everything related to SARs marked by US banks and related to Hunter, James or other Biden family members and their business entities.

The request for documents and data from Hunter’s financial adviser is a step taken after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen refused to provide the SARs to Congress – breaking with long-standing policy to do so.

President Biden continues to insist that he has no involvement or knowledge of his son’s foreign business dealings — despite a 2018 voicemail recording to Hunter mentioning his son’s deal with Chinese oil giant CEFC.

At a White House briefing on July 5 shortly after DailyMail.com reported the voicemail, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters she would not comment on anything related to Hunter’s business.

“I’m not going to talk about alleged material from the laptop from this podium,” Jean-Pierre repeatedly shot back at reporters when pressed on the matter.

“I can’t comment on material from the laptop,” she insisted as she pushed on, dropping the “alleged” this time.