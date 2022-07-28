GOP tears into Manchin deal with ‘giant tax hikes’ that will ‘kill American jobs’ in pared-back BBB

Republicans are lashing out at Joe Manchin for closing a deal for a retired Build Back Better, including tax hikes — and some GOP lawmakers are pulling out of the vote for the $54 billion semiconductor bill in retaliation.

The moderate Democrat’s deal on the huge tax and spending bill comes as the US economy contracted for the second straight quarter, fueling fears of a recession.

Manchin struck a deal from his COVID isolation on a bill that aims to reduce inflation while providing energy supplies — but the package also includes a 15 percent tax rate on America’s largest companies.

Republicans warn that raising job creation rates is not the path to economic recovery.

“I can’t believe Senator Joe Manchin is agreeing to a massive tax hike in the name of climate change while our economy is in recession,” Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted Wednesday. “I hope that common sense wins the day in the end. What I’m hearing about the terms of this latest reconciliation agreement makes no sense.’

“I’ve tried to work across party lines when it makes sense, but this democratic coup through reconciliation will exacerbate every economic problem in America,” Graham added, ending his post with, “Terrible deal.”

Manchin, a senator from West Virginia, previously said he could not support climate provisions in a Build Back Better deal because he was concerned about inflation. His deal with Senate leader Chuck Schumer is a flip-flop on that stance.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas told Fox News Wednesday night that the 700-page bill is “the longest suicide note in West Virginia history.”

He added that Manchin’s actions are a “double cross.”

“Just two weeks ago, he said he wouldn’t support a bill like this,” Cotton told Fox’s Laura Igraham. “He’s been saying for months that he wouldn’t support so many of the provisions in this bill, he called them gimmicks or smoke and mirror budgeting, but now he’s apparently going to support them all.”

GOP Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted Thursday: “I woke up this morning and went to my iPad and read the Schumer Manchin scheme about the new BBB titled ‘Inflation Reduction Act’.

Details about the deal Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer’s new bill would bring in $739 billion in new revenue through several proposals: $313 billion by introducing a 15 percent minimum corporate tax $288 Billion by Enabling Medicare to Negotiate Lower Drug Prices $124 Billion Due to Strong IRS Tax Enforcement $14 billion from closing the loophole for money managers It also includes $433 billion in new spending: $369 billion in energy security and climate change $64 billion to extend health care subsidies for the Affordable Care Act All this would leave $300 billion to reduce the deficit

‘[I]It’s laughable to call it an anti-inflation bill when it’s worse to raise taxes by $330 BILLION, but it’s fueling inflationary fires and we’re in a recession,” he added.

Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, told Fox News that the deal is the last-ditch effort by “Democrats” to make voters forget they’re paying record high prices for everything, and the Democrats’ policies. is the direct fault .’

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell threatened when Manchin continued to object to reconciliation that the GOP would not agree to pass the CHIPs bill if Democrats proceed with the reconciliation package.

The $250 billion CHIPs bill aims to increase U.S. competition with China as its threat to the west grows. The bill passed in the Senate 64-33 on Wednesday and now goes to the House for a vote.

“I would urge any House Republican after this double cross not to support that $250 billion semiconductor spending,” Cotton said Wednesday night.

Manchin on Wednesday passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a scaled-down version of the $3 trillion previously proposed and rejected Build Back Better deal.

The new package aims to cut CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2030, cut health care costs and provide a lump sum to reduce the deficit to combat record-breaking spikes in inflation.

The bill aims to raise $739 billion in new revenue through various proposals, including bringing in $313 billion by introducing a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent and another $14 billion by closing the loophole. the law for money managers.

It also aims to bring in $124 billion through tougher IRS tax enforcement and $288 billion in allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices.

But the Inflation Reduction Act also includes $433 in new spending, including the bulk — $369 billion — on energy security and climate change and another $64 billion on extending health care subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.