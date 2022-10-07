GOP steps up crime message in midterm’s final stretch

NEW YORK (AP) — The graphical surveillance video shows a man on a sidewalk suddenly hitting someone on the head and knocking him to the ground.

With muffled screams and gunshots in the background, the video merges other surveillance clips of shootings and punches on streets and subways as a voiceover says, “You’re watching real-life violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York.”

That is not entirely true.

Rep.’s ad. Lee Zeldinthe Republican challenging the New York government. Kathy Hochul in next month’s election, including video of an attack in California. Some footage showed crimes that took place before Hochul took office last year. Zeldin’s campaign admitted a mistake but defended the ad, saying the message was clear: Violent crime has spiraled out of control.

That’s a theme that GOP candidates in the US are raising in the final month of the critical midterm elections. The problem of crime dominates advertising in some of the most competitive Senate races, including those in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, along with numerous House and Governor campaigns, such as those in New York.

The rhetoric is at times alarming or of questionable veracity, closely following the language of the former president Donald Trump, who later sharpened an argument during the late 2020 campaign that Democrat-led cities were spiraling out of control. That didn’t help Trump avoid defeat, but experts say Democrats would be wrong to ignore the strength of the attacks.

“When violence increases, people worry, and then we tend to see it increase as a political issue,” said Lisa L. Miller, a professor of political science at Rutgers University who focuses on crime as a political issue. . in countries around the world.

The FBI Released Annual Data This Week That Found Violent Crime Rates not substantially increased last year, although they remained above pre-pandemic levels. The report provides an incomplete picture, in part because it does not include some of the country’s largest police forces.

More broadly, violent crime and homicide rates have increased in the US since the pandemic, in some places after reaching historic lows. Nonviolent crime declined during the pandemic, but the homicide rate grew nearly 30% in 2020, in both urban and rural areas, according to an analysis of crime data by The Brennan Center for Justice. The number of attacks increased by 10%, the analysis showed.

The rise defies a simple explanation. Experts have pointed to a number of possible causes, from concerns about the economy and historically high inflation rates to intense stress and the pandemic that has killed more than 1 million people in the US.

There is a history of candidates relying on racist tropes when warning of rising crime rates. During the 1988 presidential campaign, supporters of George HW Bush ran the so-called Willie Horton ad that has become one of the most prominent examples of race-baiting in politics.

In this year’s election, Republicans often blame crime for the criminal justice reforms passed since then The Murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Department, including changes to the bail laws that critics have long argued disproportionately impacted communities of color, along with allegations that Democrats have not sufficiently supported law enforcement.

Some GOP candidates are trying to make their case in communities of color. Zeldin, for example, delivered his anti-crime message while speaking in buildings and bodegas in various neighborhoods of New York City.

In Pennsylvania, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of a heart surgeon turned TV talk show, toured the state with “safe streets” forums in black communities.

Asked by a reporter about his focus on crime, Oz pointed to a conversation he had with black Republican district leaders in Philadelphia that went from economic hardship to struggling black businesses.

“The African Americans in the group said, ‘Well, the big problem is… people don’t feel safe,'” Oz said in an interview.

Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democratic state legislator from Philadelphia, said Oz uses crime victims to get votes but rejects steps such as limiting the availability of firearms that would reduce gun violence.

“Oz does not live in a community that struggles with this type of crime and no one, no one believes he really cares and would actively promote policy solutions that would help tackle this problem,” Kenyatta said.

Despite the GOP messages, it is not clear that crime is a top priority for voters.

In an AP-NORC poll conducted in June, where U.S. adults could name up to five issues they consider most important for the government to address in the coming year, 11% cited crime or violence, unchanged since December and well below the percentage citing many of the other top problems for Americans. A September Fox News poll asking people to name one issue that motivated them to vote this year found that only 1% were named crime, though most said they were very concerned about crime when they were asked directly.

Yet Democrats are responding to Republican attempts to portray them as gentle on crime.

In recent days, Hochul announced the approval of several law enforcement unions and published her own public safety ad titled “Focused on it,” reminding voters that she has tightened the state’s gun laws.

During a debate last week in Colorado, Democratic chief executive Jared Polis responded to Republican opponent Heidi Ganahl, who has repeatedly portrayed him as mild-mannered on crime, by suggesting that her plan to cut taxes would “cut the police force.” in prison and police budgets.

Ganahl denied this, calling herself a “law-and-order girl,” accusing Polis of rising crime rates.

In Oregon, the Republican nominee for governor of crime makes a top problem in a three-person race where an independent candidate who is a former Democratic state legislator could get enough votes from the Democratic nominee to help the GOP win the top office in a blue state.

Democrat Tina Kotek has joined her opponents in pledging to increase police funding, but has also supported tougher gun laws as part of a plan to tackle crime.

That approach is being embraced by gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, which is spending $2.4 million combined on ads in Wisconsin and Georgia to convince voters that Republicans who don’t support tougher gun laws are actually the ones who are “soft” on crime. .

“We can reset this narrative and neutralize the GOPs, what I would call artificial advantages at this point,” said Charlie Kelly, a senior political adviser to Everytown.

In some states, candidates are sounding alarms about crime rates that remain relatively low or have even fallen.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamonta Democrat, said in a recent debate while running for reelection that the state’s crime is “going down despite some of the fear mongering you hear.”

State data shows that Connecticut’s violent crime rate fell 9% in 2021 from 2020, as Lamont noted in a recent debate with his Republican challenger, Bob Stefanowski, who made “crime out of control” a central part of his campaign made.

When asked how he can keep making the argument that crime is on the rise when the numbers tell a different story, Stefanowski said people are afraid of increasing crime, but he denied fueling those fears.

“If we didn’t emphasize this, we wouldn’t be doing our job. I can tell you that when we’re out there, people are scared. I’m not trying to scare them,” he said. “They come to me scared and say, ‘What are you going to do about it?'”

____

Bedayn reported from Denver, Colorado. Associated Press writers Sara Burnett in Chicago, Gabe Stern in Reno, Nevada, Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

