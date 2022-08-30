GOP senators DEMAND Facebook hands over FBI communication over suppressing Hunter Biden scandal

Senate Republicans Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have written a letter to Facebook demanding that they hand over all communications with the FBI and DOJ regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop and business dealings.

The letter, addressed to Mark Zuckerberg, also asks for names of FBI and DOJ officials who told the social media giant that a document dump ahead of the 2020 election was “Russian disinformation.”

That warning is said to have prompted Facebook to censor and stop messages about the laptop in the New York Post.

Johnson and Grassley write, “The American people deserve to know if the FBI has used Facebook as part of their alleged plan to discredit information about Hunter Biden.”

Grassley said he would continue to investigate Hunter Biden and eradicate “political bias” within the FBI, during a meeting with Iowa Republicans on Sunday.

President Joe Biden (left) and Hunter Biden (right) left the Church in South Carolina earlier this month. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are angry that stories of Hunter Biden’s laptop have been buried on social media ahead of the 2020 election

They added, “If so, Congress and the American people need clarity about the extent to which the FBI communicated with Facebook about Hunter Biden-related information during the 2020 election.”

Zuckerberg openly discussed the Hunter Biden laptop story on The Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday.

The tech billionaire explained how while the platform didn’t completely block the story like Twitter did, it still pushed through users’ news feeds for a week until more information came down that would indicate whether the story was true or not.

He said the platform decided to restrict story sharing, but not ban it altogether.

The FBI told Meta employees to be wary of Russian propaganda ahead of the November 2020 election.

That was around the same time that the filthy content from Hunter Biden’s computer was first reported by the New York Post — and censored by Twitter.

At the time, more than 50 former senior intelligence officials signed a letter claiming the laptop story had “all the classic hallmarks of a Russian intelligence operation.”

Zuckerberg said, “So we took a different route than Twitter. In fact, the background here is the FBI, I think they came to us – some people on our team and said, ‘Hey, um, just so you know, you need to be very alert.’

He continued: “There was the – we thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We informed it that there is basically about to be some kind of dump – that’s similar to that.” So just be vigilant.’

In the wake of Zuckerberg’s allegations, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said: “Weeks before the 2020 election, the FBI colluded with Big Tech to silence news reports in an effort to control your access to information. .

Hunter Biden has not been charged with wrongdoing, but investigators investigate suspected violations of federal gun and tax laws

The huge cache of files, emails and photos was seen by many as a smoking gun that could have turned the tide in the election, but social media bosses at Facebook and Twitter minimized the story for unfounded fears that Russia’s misinformation could be.

“Democrats in Congress have deliberately ignored the facts. When the Republicans are in charge again, we will hold them all accountable.”

While Texan Senator Ted Cruz said the cover-up was “complete corruption, plain and simple.”

On Monday, Trump claimed on Truth Social that he would have won the election if the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop — originally broken by the New York Post but verified by, among others, DailyMail.com — had spread widely.

The president’s son’s laptop contained a number of lecherous photos — including his sex life and drug use — and documents about his foreign business dealings.

The Biden campaign tried to brush away stories leading up to the 2020 presidential election by suggesting the laptop was more Russian election manipulation.

Twitter has suspended the New York Post’s account for a while after the newspaper reported about the contents of the laptop.

The former president likely profited politically in the 2016 cycle when FBI Director James Comey told members of Congress that the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s private email server had reopened just two weeks before Election Day.

Meanwhile, the FBI was investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, but kept that investigation secret until after the Republican won the 2016 election.