GOP Senator Chuck Grassley alleges ‘scheme’ by FBI to bury information on Hunter Biden

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is blaming the FBI and the Justice Department on Hunter Biden, demanding that the agencies respond to claims by a whistleblower who downplayed negative information about Hunter Biden in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Grassley revealed Monday that “highly credible” whistleblowers have come forward over a widespread effort within the FBI to discredit negative information about President Joe Biden’s son.

“Information provided to my office concerns concerns about the FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information regarding Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s misrepresentation of obtained evidence as disinformation,” wrote FBI Director Christopher Grassley. Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to a letter obtained by CBS News.

“The volume and consistency of these allegations confirm their credibility and make this letter necessary,” he noted.

Grassley, the highest-ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that oversees the agencies, says the whistleblower alleges it was a “scheme” by some FBI officials to “undermine derogatory information related to Hunter” by misrepresenting it as highlight misinformation.

And, he claims, this all happened in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (left) demands FBI and Justice Department respond to whistleblower claims who downplayed negative information about Hunter Biden (right) ahead of the 2020 election

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray (left) and Attorney General Merrick Garland (right) demanding answers

In October 2020, a month before the election, a senior FBI agent at the agency’s Washington Field office “ordered an avenue of derogatory Hunter Biden reporting,” Grassley claims.

‘[T]The allegations submitted to my office appear to indicate that there was a plan among certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information regarding Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation,” Grassley wrote.

His letter came after revelations last week that the federal investigation into Hunter Biden had reached a “critical moment” and investigators are considering whether to charge the president’s son.

The Delaware Department of Justice’s investigation has intensified in recent weeks over whether or not to sue for tax violations or making false statements about buying a gun, sources said. CNN.

Hunter was not allowed to buy a gun at the time because of his well-documented struggle with drug addiction.

He revealed after the 2020 election that he was being investigated on tax issues, but denied doing anything wrong.

Donald Trump tried to make Hunter Biden’s business dealings a problem in the 2020 election — an indictment that delighted his supporters at campaign rallies, but didn’t stop Biden from winning the presidency.

President Biden has denied knowledge of his son’s business dealings and the White House has said it will refrain from any Justice Department investigation involving Hunter.

Republicans are expected to investigate Hunter’s business deals if they retake control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, is leading the federal investigation, which dates back to 2018. President Biden detained Weiss after Trump left office to continue the investigation.

Hunter has not been charged with any crimes and has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The FBI’s criminal division and the IRS are among the agencies involved in moving the investigations, and there have also been discussions about whether his past drug abuse could weaken their case, CNN reported.

Hunter could claim he was unaware of his actions because he was high on the drugs.

The investigation is a political hot potato for Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Justice Department has an unwritten rule to prevent politically sensitive cases from being filed within 60 days of an election, officials have noted.

But Garland would be accused of Democratic favoritism if he stops Hunter, while some officials argue the rule doesn’t apply as Joe Biden’s name won’t be on the midterm ballot, which determines which party controls Congress.

Investigators are reportedly investigating allegations that Hunter (left) used his father, President Joe Biden (right), to negotiate business deals and lobby abroad.

The intense four-year investigation revealed many alarming details about the president’s son

Among them was Hunter’s drug use. Pictured: Hunter with a crack pipe in his mouth

Earlier this summer, DailyMail.com revealed a 2018 voicemail recording of junior Biden’s hard drive stating that the president was indeed aware of the transactions.

Joe Biden called Hunter on December 12, 2018, saying he wanted to speak to him after reading a New York Times story about Hunter’s dealings with Chinese oil giant CEFC.

During a July 5 White House press conference, Biden’s spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the voicemail to reporters.

“I’m not going to talk about alleged material from the laptop from this stage,” Jean-Pierre retorted repeatedly when asked.

When she continued to press the contents of the voicemail and when the records are open with the American people, she said, “I can’t comment on material from the laptop.”

Files previously disclosed and verified by DailyMail.com on Hunter’s abandoned laptop reveal that he struck a multimillion-dollar deal with the Chinese company after touting his family ties.

The 2018 Times story pointed out that CEFC chairman Ye Jianming had been arrested in China and that his top lieutenant, Patrick Ho, had been convicted in the US of bribing African officials to help Iran evade oil sanctions.

It revealed that Ye had met Hunter at a Miami hotel in 2017 to talk about “a partnership to invest in US infrastructure and energy deals.”

The Times reported that when Ho was arrested, he called Joe’s brother Jim Biden – who told the paper he believed the call was for Hunter.

The Gray Lady said it was “unclear whether Hunter Biden made business deals with CEFC,” not knowing at the time how deep his connections with his Chinese business partners were.

After seeing the story online, Joe Hunter called and left a voicemail.

“Hey buddy, it’s daddy. It’s 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday evening. If you get the chance, give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,’ he said.

“I thought the article that appeared online, which will be printed in the Times tomorrow, was good. I think you are clear. And if you get the chance, call me, I love you.’