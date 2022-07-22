GOP senate hopeful accuses YouTube of CENSORING his livestream opposing end to the filibuster

A hopeful New Hampshire Senate alleges that YouTube censored its 33-hour livestream, in which it opposed Biden-backed attempts to end the filibuster, claiming major tech is shutting down GOP votes.

Bruce Fenton, a Republican, spent more than a day on Monday giving speeches and speaking to voters at his “Filibuster to save the filibuster” event, where he broke U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond’s filibuster record by more than nine hours. tried to catch up.

Fenton said he was proud of his achievement, but that turned to fear when he learned that the video archive had been removed from his stream on YouTube, with the candidate labeling the move as an attack on free speech.

“There were great moments in that video, and voters were robbed of that because a wakeful manager at YouTube decided he didn’t like my ideas,” Fenton told DailyMail.com.

“Let’s face it, if AOC had done what I did, it would still be there,” he added.

YouTube did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The platform does not archive live streams longer than 12 hours, although YouTube has yet to say whether this was the case for Fenton’s video.

Fenton rebuffed the move as big tech’s attempt to silence Republican voices

Fenton said YouTube failed to contact him to properly explain why his live stream was removed or that the length of the stream was the only factor involved in the decision.

During his livestream, Fenton said there were times when he was critical of mask mandates and of President Joe Biden’s top COVID adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Much of the stream also focused on supporting the filibuster, which Biden and the Democrats have been trying to end.

Fenton suspects it was his criticism of these issues that caused his video to be taken down, claiming that tech giants are scrutinizing Republicans and those opposing the party currently in power.

“Big tech picks and chooses which side they want to be on and what voices can be on their platforms to reach the people,” Fenton said.

“They decide what information voters should have, and they shouldn’t have the ability to censor that information.

“We need to be able to speak and our ability to speak is threatened.”

Fenton, who says he did the livestream to connect directly with voters and honor the filibuster, suggested the video be removed for his criticism of COVID mandates

This isn’t the first time Republicans have argued that big tech is censoring them, with criticism erupting last year after former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter following the January 6 Capitol riot.

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green was also permanently banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Those temporarily suspended from social media platforms were all Republicans, according to Ballotpediaincluding U.S. Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson, Congressman Jim Banks and Barry Moore, and Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain.

In April, the Media Research Center (MRC) found through its CensorTrack database that content that Biden criticized on Twitter and Facebook had been censored 646 times in the past two years.

The largest category of banned posts had to do with Biden’s reputation for inappropriate contact, CensorTrack said. Biden was forced to address this during his campaign.

In an example cited by the organization, a user told CensorTrack that Facebook deleted one of their posts in which Biden kissed someone — allegedly his granddaughter — on the lips.

A caption accompanying the image said, “Find someone who kisses you like Joe Biden kisses his granddaughter.” Screenshots sent by the user suggested that Facebook claimed the post violated community rules about “nudity or sexual activity.”

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of the 646 actions taken against users involved the Hunter Biden laptop story broken by the New York Post, involving a cache of 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, more than 2,000 photos and dozens of videos. . were verified by experts maintained by DailyMail.com.

When the New York Post reported on the revelations, Twitter went so far as to suspend the paper’s account for 17 days and placed a “warning label” on the GOP House Judiciary Committee’s website after linking to the story.