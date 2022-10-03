GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she wouldn’t be surprised if Congress member is KILLED as threats rise

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been criticized for calling Trump’s supporters in Congress ‘MAGA extremists’

Donald Trump sparked outrage when he wrote on Truth Social over the weekend that Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell ‘has a death wish’

Some lawmakers have complained that, despite increasing threats, it is still difficult to get enough security to feel safe for non-senior members

The number of threats against members of Congress increased tenfold between 2016 and 2021, according to Capitol Police

“What started out as violent phone calls is now turning into active threats of violence and actual violence,” longtime Sen. Susan Collins told the NY Times

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins warns that online and on-call verbal attacks on lawmakers could soon translate into dangerous real-world situations, especially as members of Congress attend more public events in the run-up to November’s midterm races.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if a senator or a member of the House of Representatives was killed,” Collins said New York Times on Saturday.

Growing political divisions have led to a rise in online confrontations that have engulfed lawmakers and ordinary Americans alike.

The Department of Homeland Security has issued several bulletins this year alone warning of increased threats against federal employees and others in the political sphere.

All the while, violent rhetoric is becoming normalized language to reinvigorate the voter base.

Donald Trump said late last week that Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell ‘has a death wish’ over the Kentucky Republican’s vote to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

And Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for an open Senate seat in Ohio, said on MSNBC last month that Americans must ‘kill and confront’ the Republican MAGA movement after President Joe Biden angered the GOP by call Trump’s supporters in Congress ‘extremists’ .’

Longtime GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine warned that verbal threats against members of Congress could escalate into actual violence

Between 2016 and 2021, the number of threats registered against members of Congress increased tenfold, according to the Times.

Some lawmakers are also reportedly shelling out thousands of dollars on security and taking extreme security measures to deal with the ever-present threats to their lives.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who faces a tough re-election race against Republican challenger Herschel Walker this year, reportedly spends more than any other member of Congress on security.

Warnock has paid nearly $900,000 in protection fees since becoming a member of Congress after a special election in 2021, the Times analysis found.

Next in line is reportedly Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz — having spent approximately $600,000 during the same period.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who receives more threats than the majority of her colleagues, slammed Congress’s security system as unfair to younger members and lawmakers who are not in leadership roles.

“You now have an additional task of raising and coming up with your own financial resources for your own security,” she told the Times.

She has spent over $120,000 since 2021 on security, according to the Times, and she claims it took more than two years to lean on the Capitol Police for extra protection.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal reportedly had similar struggles to get extra protection after a man was arrested who would regularly park his car outside her house and shout vulgar comments, allegedly saying he would stop if the Washington Democrat killed himself self.

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock (left) and Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz (right) are reportedly the two biggest spenders on security in Congress

After his arrest, it emerged that he planned to buy a semi-automatic weapon to continue threatening Jayapal until she ‘goes back to India.’

The man was eventually released on bail with GPS monitoring.

Jayapal told Times, ‘It took a tremendous amount of pressure for me to feel like I was getting the attention of the Capitol Police.’

And in August, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home was hit several times by apparent pranksters.

A person claiming to have called from Greene’s house called 9-1-1 and told emergency responders someone was ‘shot multiple times’ there because they were ‘angry about her views on transgender rights,’ according to the police report obtained by the DailyMail .com.

The police report says the person told officers they were linked to a sinister website ‘supporting cyberstalking’ known as Kiwi Farms.’