GOP Sen. Rick Scott says ‘it’s up to the Democrats’ whether a government shutdown can be avoided

Republican senators told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that they are frustrated with the pace of negotiations to keep the government open as the December 16 deadline to approve a bill and avoid a shutdown is over a little over a week is approaching.

Last week, it appeared that Democrats and Republicans would team up for a year-long “omnibus” spending bill to keep agencies open and federal workers paid.

But conservatives have called on GOP leaders to shift gears and pass a short-term resolution that would kick off discussions on a longer funding bill early next year — when Republicans control the House of Representatives.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell last week had confidence in a bipartisan 12-month bill, but came back to say discussions were at a “deadlock” following his caucus’ weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday.

If they fail to come to an agreement, the federal government will run out of money by Friday.

It’s up to the Democrats. The Democrats can make that decision, they are the ones who do [have control of Congress]”now,” Florida Senator Rick Scott told DailyMail.com at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“I don’t want a government shutdown, I don’t think any of us want that, but we shouldn’t be passing a Pelosi-Schumer spending bill.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, meanwhile, accused Democrats of “playing politics” with federal funding legislation.

Republicans have argued that passing an omnibus bill before the year is out will solidify leftist spending priorities in a year when voters chose to wrest control of half of Congress away from Democrats.

“There is an understandable desire on the part of the incoming members — and especially on the part of those who elected them — that you will not let spending decisions be made by the outgoing Congress that has just been voted out of office and out of control . of the majority,” said Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee at a news conference Wednesday.

Some GOP senators were not outright against a 12-month funding bill, but expressed frustration at the lack of a draft bill.

“I don’t think we’re going to get a shutdown. It just depends on what kind [continuing resolution] we’ll have – a short or long term, and we have to get… the top line of the bill. We hadn’t seen that yet,” Tuberville told DailyMail.com.

He complained that Congress’ year-end spending priorities “should have been done” before the penultimate week of their session.

“It is used for politics. That’s what the American people hate,” Tuberville said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats push for an ‘omnibus’ spending deal to keep the government funded for 12 months

“I’m not used to this kind of running on the seat of our pants, and that’s what we did.”

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana avoided saying whether he prefers a short-term bill or a one-year resolution, pointing out to DailyMail.com that no proposals have been made so far.

“I mean, there are so many variables. It’s hard to answer the question without knowing the variables,” the Louisiana Republican said.

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri said he was “optimistic” that some sort of deal could be reached to avoid a shutdown, but noted that the clock was ticking.

“We’re getting closer to the point where we might not get this done,” Blunt told DailyMail.com.

“I’m still optimistic, but every day counts.”

Last week, congressional leaders met with President Joe Biden at the White House, where they began discussing the possibility of passing a bipartisan omnibus spending bill that will last throughout the next year.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said at the time there was “widespread agreement” on the need for a 12-month funding bill — but backtracked on Tuesday amid mounting pressure from the right wing of his caucus.

“We’re in a pretty big deadlock,” he began. “As far as government spending is concerned, time is ticking. we haven’t agreed on a topline yet.’

He said it was becoming “increasingly clear” that a short-term finance bill was more viable “until early next year” than a one-year package.

“We are running out of time and that may be the only option left for us to pursue,” McConnell said.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested on Fox News Monday night that McConnell should postpone spending negotiations until Republicans control the House next year.