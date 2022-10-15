GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert triggers Twitter war with AOC by branding her a ‘sellout’

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert added to criticism of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was recently harassed at a City Hall event, saying the New York Democrat has “sold out” her voters.

“On the rare occasions when @AOC actually spends time with her constituents, she is reminded that she sold them out at every turn,” Boebert tweeted Thursday.

“She campaigned as an outsider and just now turned into Sandy Pelosi.”

AOC responded to the tweet hours later: “Hey Boebert, you seem to be confusing us.”

“I’ve attended and hosted (hundreds) of community events, held regular town halls (and) don’t take a dime in company money.

“You are funded by (Political Action Committees), Big Ag and Oil. (You) are too afraid to keep regular town halls open to everyone.’

Just over 12 hours later, Boebert returned to the online feud.

“I ruled while campaigning,” Boebert wrote. “You sold out your supporters.

“Just own it. You are the machine now.’

Boebert started the Twitter conflict a day after AOC was interrupted by protesters at her Bronx town hall event over her vote to approve military aid to Ukraine.

“I believed in you and you became exactly what you wanted to fight. That’s what you have become,” one of the protesters shouted. “You’re the establishment.”

Two men yelled AOC during the town hall question-and-answer period.

“Originally you ran as an outsider, but you voted to start this war in Ukraine, you vote to start a thermonuclear war with Russia and China. Why are you playing with the lives of American citizens?’

A heckler identified himself by his Twitter handle, @Noggatone.

A second protester, Jose Vega, who posted a video of the protest online, chimed in: “You voted to mobilize and send money to Ukrainian Nazis.”

‘You haven’t done anything. Tulsi Gabbard has shown guts where you have shown cowardice.’

Former Democratic presidential candidate and delegate Tulsi Gabbard announced her decision to leave the Democratic Party earlier this week.

In her announcement, Gabbard labeled her ex-colleagues an “elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wakefulness.”

The intermission was met with a mix of yelling—and some applause—as the congressman asked the men to wait their turn, as there was apparently a line of voters waiting to ask AOC questions.

“I’ll get into the matter,” she said.

When asked why she wouldn’t immediately explain her vote for sending military aid to Ukraine, she replied: “Because you are being rude to everyone around you.”

In February, as Russia began its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Ocasio-Cortez called the move “indefensible” in a tweet.

At the time, she called for targeted sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs.

Since then, she has voted to fund military aid.

Vladimir Putin said (pictured during a news conference in Astana) that a direct clash between NATO and Russian forces would lead to a “global catastrophe”, adding that he saw no need to carry out mass attacks on Ukraine… “for now.” ‘

Vladimir Putin has again expanded its strategic nuclear bombers at an airbase near the Finnish and Norwegian borders, reports say. Pictured: A satellite image taken on October 7, 2022 shows seven Tu-160 strategic bombers (highlighted in red) and four Tu-95 aircraft (highlighted in yellow) at Olenya Air Force Base, Russia Kola Peninsula

President Vladimir Putin has warned that direct clashes with Russia would lead to a “global catastrophe.”

NATO will begin military exercises on Monday to practice the use of European atomic bombs. The core exercises – which do not involve live bombs – are annual exercises that the alliance says are not “linked to current world events.”

President Biden suggested in a Tuesday evening interview that the US military has a contingency plan in case Russian President Vladimir launches a nuclear weapon at Ukraine.

“In fact, he can’t go on talking with impunity about using a tactical nuclear weapon as if it were rational,” the president told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“The mistakes are made… and the miscalculation can occur. No one can know for sure what would happen. And it could end in Armageddon.”