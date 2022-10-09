GOP Rep. Don Bacon tells Herschel Walker to ‘be candid, be honest’ about abortion allegations

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

GOP Representative Don Bacon on Sunday defended Senate Republican hopeful Herschel Walker but advised the former NFL star to “be outspoken, be honest” after his campaign was disrupted by allegations that Walker paid for an ex-boyfriend’s abortion. female friend.

The Nebraska Republican told NBC’s Meet The Press that “everyone makes mistakes” and should be forgiven — but Walker denied it ever happened.

The ex-girlfriend’s allegations, first reported by the Daily Beast, sparked a storm of controversy for the pro-life Republican with about a month left until the November midterm elections.

Walker’s race against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is one of the most watched in the country after Georgia’s left-wing voters disrupted decades of political precedent in January 2021 by sending two Democrats to the upper house of Congress.

Warnock had won a special election against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and is now running for a full six-year term.

The progressive preacher declined to comment directly on Walker’s abortion allegations when CNN asked him at a campaign event on Saturday, but said his opponent “had trouble with the truth.”

“It’s up to the voters in Georgia. It’s not up to him, it’s not up to me,” Warnock said. ‘[W]We’ll see how this plays out, but I’m completely focused on the health care needs of my constituents, including reproductive health.”

GOP Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska said Herschel Walker had to be “honest” about the abortion allegations surrounding him, but said it was “more for the policy positions he is going to take us”

WATCH: @RepDonBacon (R-Neb.) Defends GOP Ga. sen. nominee Herschel Walker amid abortion allegations. “I’m certainly not a flawless person. I’ve made my own mistakes in life, Herschel too, we all have. I think it’s better to just be honest.” pic.twitter.com/Gy1EJYEpF0 — Meet the press (@MeetThePress) October 9, 2022

As to whether he believes the accusations himself, Warnock again denied: “What I believe is irrelevant because the people of Georgia will decide.”

Republicans, meanwhile, have largely fallen in line to support Walker.

“I think people make mistakes, and when people acknowledge them and ask for forgiveness, none of us are perfect,” Deputy Don Bacon said on Sunday.

Bacon confirmed that he still supports Walker, although he was quick to clarify that it was “more for the policy positions he is going to take us.”

“Senator Warnock is one of the most liberal, progressive people. He wants abortion up to birth on request. Only one in five voters support that,” he said.

“Now Herschel must be honest and be honest. We also know that we all make mistakes. And it’s just better if this actually happened to say, ‘I’m sorry’ and ask for forgiveness.’

Citing Walker’s denial, NBC host Kristen Welker asked Bacon if he wanted to hear more about the details about the alleged abortion.

Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock (left) declined to say Saturday whether he believes the allegations that opponent Herschel Walker (right) paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Their race is one of the most watched in the country

“Well, I think it’s best to be honest. I learned that in my own life. Be candid, be honest,” he replied before returning to attack Walker’s Democratic opponent.

‘But ultimately it comes down to policy positions. Senator Warnock is one of those liberal people in the Senate. He wants abortion on demand until birth.’

Bacon strictly adhered to the policy, even when asked if Walker would allegedly pressure his then-girlfriend into having an abortion and then deny that it was undermining that policy.

“You want the word walk and talk. You want consistency with your message. But people also make mistakes. I’m certainly not an impeccable person,” the Nebraska Republican said.

“I’ve made my own mistakes in life. And Herschel has that too. We all have.’

He added: “I think it’s better to be honest. But ultimately, Americans don’t want abortion on demand until birth. And I think that’s the principle we should focus on as a Republican party.”

After Walker denied paying for the abortion and even knew who the woman was, she went on to claim through the Daily Beast that she was the mother of one of Walker’s four children.

She accused Walker of pressuring her to have another abortion later, which she refused, resulting in their son.